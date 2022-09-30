WWE Veteran recalls Sasha Banks coming to him for advice 'more than once'

AEW star William Regal recalled how Sasha Banks came to him for advice on several occasions.

Earlier this year, William Regal made his way to AEW after being released by WWE. He showed up at Revolution 2022 after Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson. He made the two come to terms with each other and created Blackpool Combat Club in the following weeks.

Sasha Banks has been all over the internet ever since she walked out of the company with Naomi. The two have been excelling in other industries apart from wrestling. Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled how The Boss would come to him for advice on multiple occasions:

"At least once, [Sasha]'s come to me," Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking Sasha "'How many times have you been world champion?' and she said 'three' and I said 'did you get the check in the bank this Monday?' and she went 'yeah, thanks. That's what I needed to hear.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Regal is one of the core members of the Blackpool Combat Club. He was last seen on AEW Dynamite.

William Regal once put his job on the line for Sasha Banks

In May, Banks and Naomi decided to walk out of WWE after they felt the women's tag team division lacked creative direction. After the two walked out, they began venturing their creative interests outside of the company.

On an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the 2008 King of the Ring winner recalled how he risked his job to hire Sasha Banks during her early days in the company:

“There’s only four people that I have ever gone to Mr. McMahon or to Triple H with whom I have said I put my reputation on. I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks. She was somebody I went because I knew her, and my first thing on the job was to hire this lady. I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’ She’s not one of them. That was a separate thing.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Fans are still excited to see what The Boss does next as there is no update on whether she will return to WWE.

