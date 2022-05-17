"If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me" - Former WWE star put his job on the line for Sasha Banks     

AEW star William Regal recently recalled the time he put his job on the line to hire Sasha Banks.

William Regal worked with WWE for over two decades. During his time with the company, Regal was scouting younger talents. Once such a talent was Sasha Banks.

On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the 2008 King of the Ring winner mentioned how he risked his job to hire the now multi-time Women's World Champion:

“There’s only four people that I have ever gone to Mr. McMahon or to Triple H with whom I have said I put my reputation on. I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks. She was somebody I went because I knew her, and my first thing on the job was to hire this lady. I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’ She’s not one of them. That was a separate thing.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

The 54-year-old, along with several other WWE legends, has scouted world-class talent for WWE around the world. Regal has now taken his skills to AEW, where he is Wheeler Yuta's mentor and the manager of Blackpool Combat Club.

Sasha Banks comments on William Regal's release

The Boss has dominated the women's division during its early rise. She captured the RAW Women's Championship on five occasions. The 30-year-old, along with several other NXT superstars, has credited William Regal on many occasions.

Earlier this year, Regal was released by the company. After the news emerged, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to speak about the legend's contribution to her career:

"There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. 💙 Forever grateful," wrote Banks.

It's safe to say Regal continued to make an impact in professional wrestling as he joined All Elite Wrestling and is now working with Blackpool Combat Club.

Meanwhile, Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW last night and left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on John Laurinaitis' desk due to creative differences.

