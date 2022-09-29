"Is the whole division 5 people?" - Twitter blasts Saraya's (fka Paige) segment featuring top female AEW stars on Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Saraya addressed fans in Philadelphia following her surprise debut on last week's show.
The former WWE star hinted at revolutionizing the women's division of All Elite Wrestling. Midway through her promo, she asked the stars of the AEW women's locker room to walk down to the ring.
The segment felt somewhat flat, as only five babyface wrestlers, including Athena and AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm, came out to join the former Divas Champion.
Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans didn't waste the opportunity to take digs at the segment as they came up with hilarious tweets.
It is to be noted that due to Hurricane Ian, numerous AEW stars were seemingly absent from this week's Dynamite.
Twitter user @Razhazevil5 questioned where Jade Cargill was during the segment. The TBS Champion possibly missed the show due to the hurricane.
Shortly after Saraya's promo, Toni Storm successfully defended the interim AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb.
