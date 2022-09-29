"Is the whole division 5 people?" - Twitter blasts Saraya's (fka Paige) segment featuring top female AEW stars on Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Saraya addressed fans in Philadelphia following her surprise debut on last week's show.

The former WWE star hinted at revolutionizing the women's division of All Elite Wrestling. Midway through her promo, she asked the stars of the AEW women's locker room to walk down to the ring.

The segment felt somewhat flat, as only five babyface wrestlers, including Athena and AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm, came out to join the former Divas Champion.

Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans didn't waste the opportunity to take digs at the segment as they came up with hilarious tweets.

iBeast @ibeastIess is the whole division 5 people?? is the whole division 5 people?? 😭😭 https://t.co/C9FXstj8Dk

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89 After seeing all of the AEW Womens division you all really wanted WWE Womens Division to fight them After seeing all of the AEW Womens division you all really wanted WWE Womens Division to fight them https://t.co/akxGqKFTA7

K L @ktl732 @ibeastIess Wow this was the most artificial forced respect segment i have ever seen @ibeastIess Wow this was the most artificial forced respect segment i have ever seen

Kidd Kong @kidd_kongmusic



It was funny to see her call out the ladies of the locker room and like 5 women came out 🤣🤣 So dope to see Saraya in #AEW It was funny to see her call out the ladies of the locker room and like 5 women came out 🤣🤣 So dope to see Saraya in #AEW It was funny to see her call out the ladies of the locker room and like 5 women came out 🤣🤣

Brett Girard @xDD0X_BRETTx



But that being said, I doubt that "change" will happen, as long as TK's the one leading the charge. AEW's Women's Division isn't showcased as well as other promotions.



But, I'm open to being proven wrong, though.



@AEW #AEW Sean Slate @slate_s42 Will Saraya create “change” for the AEW women’s division? Will Saraya create “change” for the AEW women’s division? I can only hope so, and it's possible.But that being said, I doubt that "change" will happen, as long as TK's the one leading the charge. AEW's Women's Division isn't showcased as well as other promotions.But, I'm open to being proven wrong, though. #AEW Dynamite twitter.com/slate_s42/stat… I can only hope so, and it's possible.But that being said, I doubt that "change" will happen, as long as TK's the one leading the charge. AEW's Women's Division isn't showcased as well as other promotions.But, I'm open to being proven wrong, though.@AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite twitter.com/slate_s42/stat…

nikky. Ω 🏴‍☠️ @explicitmoxv what female wrestler do you guys think could save the aew’s womens division what female wrestler do you guys think could save the aew’s womens division

Kyno @KynoPygan



“Bring out the ladies of AEW”



5 show up.



They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.



I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has. @AEW …So…what’s being done that’s so revolutionary?“Bring out the ladies of AEW”5 show up.They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has. @AEW …So…what’s being done that’s so revolutionary?“Bring out the ladies of AEW”5 show up.They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has.

It is to be noted that due to Hurricane Ian, numerous AEW stars were seemingly absent from this week's Dynamite.

Twitter user @Razhazevil5 questioned where Jade Cargill was during the segment. The TBS Champion possibly missed the show due to the hurricane.

Shortly after Saraya's promo, Toni Storm successfully defended the interim AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb.

