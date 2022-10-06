"Are you punishing Andrade?" - Twitter blasts Tony Khan for dismissing top AEW star prior to Dynamite amidst backstage feud 

Twitter is full to the brim with reactions after Tony Khan announced that the AEW Rampage clash between Andrade El Idolo and Pres10 Vance is canceled.

Andrade has been the center of speculation as of late. With rumors of his unhappiness within the company, it appeared as though AEW was leaning into the whispers as it was announced that he and 10 would square off in a Mask vs. Career match.

However, issues have arisen recently between El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, sparking from an interview where the former addressed issues with the latter. A Twitter spat later, and Tony Khan made the announcement that Andrade's match would be called off.

Fans have made their feelings clear on the matter, with a sizeable number condemning the decision to cancel Andrade's contest when Guevara continued to main event tonight's Dynamite.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo



A twitter interaction really just caused a match to be cancelled. Wtf @ThisBrodieLee So you told them both to stay home so they wouldn’t fight? Or are you punishing Andrade?A twitter interaction really just caused a match to be cancelled. Wtf @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee So you told them both to stay home so they wouldn’t fight? Or are you punishing Andrade? A twitter interaction really just caused a match to be cancelled. Wtf

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @TonyKhan Kinda wild how this whole Andrade/Sammy thing is being talked about more than the anniversary show atp, the actual important matter at hand. Not a fun sit’ to be in huh @TonyKhan Kinda wild how this whole Andrade/Sammy thing is being talked about more than the anniversary show atp, the actual important matter at hand. Not a fun sit’ to be in huh

Night.exe @NightTheAoA @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee When will you actually control your company instead of trying to be one of the boys? @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee When will you actually control your company instead of trying to be one of the boys?

Kat Robinson🤘🏻 @TXSportsQueen @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee How do you send Andrade home and not Sammy? How many times are you going to let Guevara get away with crap? @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee How do you send Andrade home and not Sammy? How many times are you going to let Guevara get away with crap?

Hunter00 @RO_Hunter00 @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee So Kingston and Andrade get punished, but you don't say anything about Sammy because he invited you to his wedding right? @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee So Kingston and Andrade get punished, but you don't say anything about Sammy because he invited you to his wedding right?

Cameron Omega @CameronOmega100 @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee I have no desire to see Sammy on my TV ever again. I was looking forward to that Andrade match. @TonyKhan @Pres10Vance @AndradeElIdolo @ThisBrodieLee I have no desire to see Sammy on my TV ever again. I was looking forward to that Andrade match.

Reports have emerged that Guevara and Andrade engaged in a physical altercation prior to Dynamite.

This explains the abrupt cancelation of the Rampage clash but has left many to question why Guevara continued to appear during Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan calling off the match? Sound off in the comments below.

