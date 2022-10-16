"The Gamechangers that will put AEW over the top" - Twitter brutally trolls former WWE Superstar's faction after their debut in Tony Khan's promotion

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom made their shocking debuts in Tony Khan's promotion.

Taking to Twitter, a portion of fans took shots at the faction, who are likely to work under the Ring of Honor brand going forward.

A tweet from @JobberNationTV seemingly took digs at The Kingdom, sarcastically claiming they will be the "game-changers" in AEW. Fans also trolled the group by stating that it would put WWE out of business.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Breaking News: Mike & Maria Kanelis are ALL ELITE!!



Trust me guys, THEY are the Gamechangers that will put AEW over the top



No word if they both settled for AEW after begging to be in WWE and getting rejected

KN @KevinNagle11

If you’re Mike and Maria, spread rumors on the internet that WWE and Triple H are interested in signing Mike and Maria.

If you're Mike and Maria, spread rumors on the internet that WWE and Triple H are interested in signing Mike and Maria.

Sit back and wait 5 minutes and await the phone call from Tony Khan.

Willie Green @llcoolbill @JobberNationTV These announcements of people coming in to aew as game changers cracks me up every single time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

J @Jwest1688



Trust me guys, THEY are the Gamechangers that will put AEW over the top



Those two are two talents I really do not like lol.

Upon their debut, The Kingdom is now expected to feud with FTR. The faction has previously held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and has made it clear that they want to dethrone Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The Kingdom has also set sights on the IWGP Tag Team Championship held by Harwood and Wheeler. The AEW tag team recently defended those titles against Aussie Open at Royal Quest II.

EC3 recently took issue with Tony Khan's handling of AEW stars who want to leave the company

Recently, AEW star Andrade El Idolo has hinted on social media that he wants to leave Tony Khan's company. He was also involved in a heated backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 provided his take on certain performers wanting to exit the promotion. He noted that if a star wants to leave the company, that should be the final take.

He said:

"If money mattered, which it does to 98% of us, he'd [Andrade] be gone. 'You don't want to be here, good, I don't want you here, I don't want anyone here because, guess what, for the price of one of you I can get seven guys that are just as talented and twice as hungry so go kick rocks buddy.' But no, money doesn't matter and it's almost, it's a curse, it's a curse to the company because they can just outspend bad mistake after bad mistake after poor decision after bad leadership and bad morality," said EC3.

It remains to be seen what the future will look like for some of the current AEW stars and if they will continue in Tony Khan's promotion.

What are your thoughts on AEW signing The Kingdom? Sound off in the comments section below.

