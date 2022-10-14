"It's a curse to the company" - Former WWE Superstar slams impact of Tony Khan's handling of AEW stars seemingly hinting at leaving promotion (Exclusive)

EC3 has taken issue with Tony Khan's handling of AEW stars who seemingly want to leave the promotion.

It's been a tumultuous time AEW between the CM Punk-Elite altercation at All Out and the public fallout between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. To make matters worse, reports have emerged that WWE has made overtures to contracted talent, and some are said to have had their heads swayed.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 opined that if someone wants to leave, that should be final.

"If money mattered, which it does to 98% of us, he'd [Andrade] be gone. 'You don't want to be here, good, I don't want you here, I don't want anyone here because, guess what, for the price of one of you I can get seven guys that are just as talented and twice as hungry so go kick rocks buddy.' But no, money doesn't matter and it's almost, it's a curse, it's a curse to the company because they can just outspend bad mistake after bad mistake after poor decision after bad leadership and bad morality." (7:58-8:30)

Check out the full clip below:

Andrade was scheduled to face Preston '10' Vance last week on AEW Rampage in a Mask vs. Career match. However, the match was pulled from the show after his alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara.

EC3 wants the AEW President to take pride in himself

The former WWE Superstar even challenged Tony Khan to take pride in himself as a leader. He explained that irrespective of whether TK can afford to keep someone against their will, that doesn't mean he should.

"You can just keep paying money because it doesn't matter... It matters to our friend who lost his wife today, you know like it matters to a majority of people and to imprison somebody and their unhappiness. It doesn't matter that you have the money then have the pride in yourself that 'if you don't think I'm a good boss and I'm a good leader, go be miserable somewhere else because we don't want that here,'" said EC3. (8:30-9:14)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of



World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order



See you tonight for Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee 's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS

Tony Khan has come under criticism for his handling of talent in the past. He caught major flak when he publicly shamed Big Swole's wrestling ability following her departure from the promotion, and more recently for the All Out press conference where CM Punk's entire tirade was carried out in his presence.

Do you agree with EC3's estimation of AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes