2 More AEW stars reportedly 'want to leave' the company' after Andrade El Idolo

According to reports, there are at least three stars in AEW who seek a move away from the promotion.

Andrade El Idolo has been the center of negative attention this past week following his public fallout and altercation with Sammy Guevara. The Mexican superstar had been set for a Mask vs Career battle during AEW Rampage this past week.

However, he had his match pulled from the show after he reportedly punched Sammy Guevara in a backstage altercation. Guevara went on to perform on Dynamite and scored the winning pinfall in the main event.

It has been speculated that the former WWE star is trying to get fired from AEW. El Idolo has been speculated as being unhappy with his position in the company, which is often criticized by a section of the fanbase too.

According to Dave Meltzer during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, it's not just Andrade seeking a move away from the company either. At least two more people are said to be angling to leave as well.

“There’s a few people, not that many. There’s three that want to leave and there are different stories and Andrade is one of them.”

Malakai Black was reported at various times throughout September as having either requested or been granted a release from the promotion. He said in a public statement following that neither were true and he would be returning after a break.

Andrade was said to be the aggressor in his fight with fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara

Reports have been leaning into the idea that Andrade is angling for his release from the promotion. Which is a narrative that coincides with recent reports that he was seen as the aggressor in his fight with Sammy Guevara.

Additionally, it was suggested that Guevara actually attempted to avoid the fight. Most accounts alleged that Andrade waited for the Spanish God to arrive. Perhaps this goes to explain why Sammy Guevara was allowed to continue into his scheduled Dynamite bout.

In lieu of Andrade's clash with Pres10 Vance, there will be a Trios Tag title match between the Dark Order and Death Triangle. This way, Vance is getting the title shot he missed out on as a result of injury in the original tournament.

What do you make of the recent contorversy in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes