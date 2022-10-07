Potential real reason why AEW star Sammy Guevara wasn't sent home after alleged backstage scuffle with Andrade El Idolo

There has been some reported insight as to why Sammy Guevara wasn't sent home following his AEW Dynamite altercation with Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade and Guevara's tension recently arose during an interview where the former described his issues with the latter. Following that, there was a Twitter spat between the two, with Guevara telling El Idolo to "f*ck off" and to return to WWE.

The pair were reported as having an altercation ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite and El Idolo's Mask vs. Career match against Pres10 Vance was pulled from this week's Rampage.

Fightful Select has now reported that a majority of the accounts they've received indicate that Andrade was the aggressor. Guevara is also said to have made attempts not to have the fight. Most accounts allege that Andrade arrived and waited for Sammy, throwing a few punches before the altercation was broken up.

Both men were spoken to prior and warned about fighting, with the pair assuring management that that wouldn't be the case. Several talents were said to have believed things would de-escalate, but that was not the case.

A few accounts reportedly claimed that Guevara pushed Andrade, reflecting what had originally been reported. That version of events fell in line with Andrade's side of the story. El Idolo was sent home and had his match canceled, whereas Guevara went on to score the pin in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

It's been speculated that Andrade is trying to get fired from AEW

There appears to be an ulterior motive to the altercation on Andrade's part, other than his issues with Guevara. It was speculated by Dave Meltzer after the situation that Andrade is attempting to get fired, amid rumors that he seeks a switch from AEW to WWE.

"Andrade’s trying to get fired, we all know that. When guys want to leave, some will go to great extremes to do that. It’s happened with WWE, I’ve talked to people in WWE who’ve tried to get fired with some of the craziest things in the world, and I’ve told them it’s not gonna work." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Andrade has been the center of speculation over recent months. The regime change in WWE sparked murmurs among fans that the Mexican star could benefit from a return to the company led by Triple H, whom he enjoyed a great spell with in NXT.

Do you feel like Andrade will stay with AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes