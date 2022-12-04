The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has been on top of the food chain for over two years. Fans want to see former Universal Champion Seth Rollins dethrone the Head of the Table following The Visionary's moving tribute to Brodie Lee during a WWE live event.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee passed away back in December 2020 and that left the wrestling world in dismay. WWE recently held a live event in Lee's hometown of Rochester, New York. Following his match against Austin Theory, Seth Rollins grabbed a microphone and dedicated his match to Lee. He also thanked the crowd and mentioned that every time WWE is in Rochester, it will be for Brodie Lee.

#WWERochester Seth Rollins ( @WWERollins ) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester https://t.co/5BEwryZXZI

Over the past several weeks, The Visionary has been playing the role of a heel. But after seeing this heartfelt message from him, fans believed that the multi-time WWE Champion had turned face and thus should be the one to defeat Roman Reigns and remove the title belts off his waist.

𝔍𝔞𝔦𝔪𝔢 @Vavalium #SurvivorSeries #WarGames Seth Rollins needs to be the one to defeat Roman Reigns for this, not even playing Seth Rollins needs to be the one to defeat Roman Reigns for this, not even playing 😂 #SurvivorSeries #WarGames

WOTY SEED VOTING RN! @TommyIMPACT Seth Rollins agenda to dethrone Roman Reigns is all I care about now. Or at least Cody Rhodes if not Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins agenda to dethrone Roman Reigns is all I care about now. Or at least Cody Rhodes if not Seth Rollins.

The wrestling world thanked Seth Rollins for paying tribute to Brodie Lee and mentioned that the former TNT Champion would be watching him and would also appreciate this kind gesture.

GHWWEFAN23 @GHWWEFAN23 @itsellajay @WWERollins wow very aweosme and Rollins is a great guy @itsellajay @WWERollins wow very aweosme and Rollins is a great guy

People were moved by the fact that Lee had meant so much to so many talents and wanted him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Solitares @steelandsilence @itsellajay @WWERollins Everyone has nothing but love and respect for Brodie, and it's beautiful to see how much he's touched so many over the years. @itsellajay @WWERollins Everyone has nothing but love and respect for Brodie, and it's beautiful to see how much he's touched so many over the years.

Seth Rollins holds a unique record against Roman Reigns

The Visionary and The Tribal Chief made their way to the main roster together along with Dean Ambrose (a.k.a. Jon Moxley) calling themselves The S.H.I.E.L.D. Throughout their WWE careers, both Rollins and Reigns have wrestled together and against each other.

The only time The Head of the Table was able to clinch a victory over Rollins was in non-title matches. Whenever there was gold on the line, Seth 'Freaking' Rollins came up on top.

Akash khan @mizanakash @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns is yet to defeat Seth Rollins when it comes to world title matches @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns is yet to defeat Seth Rollins when it comes to world title matches

The last time the former S.H.I.E.L.D brothers wrestled each other for the title was earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Rollins won the match but Reigns walked home with the title as the match ended in a disqualification.

Do you think The Visionary will be the one to defeat Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

