"Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence as Roman Reigns" - Twitter explodes with comparisons between undisputed WWE Universal Champion and suspended AEW star

The wrestling fraternity recently shared their thoughts on the best wrestler between WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and suspended AEW star Kenny Omega.

The Tribal Chief created history by being the Universal Champion for over two years. At WrestleMania 38, he faced Brock Lesnar in a first-ever title unification match at the main event of the show and became the undisputed champion.

Kenny Omega was last seen on television at AEW All Out, where he teamed up with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to win the inaugural Trios World titles. The Elite have been absent from the promotion's weekly programs and events owing to their suspension following the backstage fiasco that occurred after the media scrum.

Recently, fans on Twitter was divided on comparisons between The Needle Mover and The Cleaner:

🔩Swiss™🔩 @MidwestManmyth @1Stop_Wrestling If y’all are saying Kenny Omega is a bigger star on wrestling? @1Stop_Wrestling If y’all are saying Kenny Omega is a bigger star on wrestling? https://t.co/6LCxaguRoz

is This Real Life? @MrBroD_ @1Stop_Wrestling Roman Reigns is the objectively bigger star. The ones saying Kenny Omega are misunderstanding the question. @1Stop_Wrestling Roman Reigns is the objectively bigger star. The ones saying Kenny Omega are misunderstanding the question.

This fan mentioned that Kenny Omega should not be mentioned with Roman Reigns as there is no comparison between the two.

Jesse Banks @JesseBanks23 @1Stop_Wrestling Kenny Omega shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence as Roman Reigns. @1Stop_Wrestling Kenny Omega shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence as Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, this fan said that everyone knows who The Tribal Chief is but no one knows who Kenny Omega is.

A fan then said that Kenny Omega is much better than Roman Reigns.

William Power @williamx73x @1Stop_Wrestling Kenny Omega is a way better wrestler than Roman Reigns no question ask @1Stop_Wrestling Kenny Omega is a way better wrestler than Roman Reigns no question ask

The Tribal Chief signed a new contract with WWE a few months ago, which cited reduced televised appearances.

Roman Reigns is set to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Over the past two years, Roman Reigns has secured victories over some of the biggest names in WWE. These include prominent, noteworthy names from the industry including, Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar and many more.

Boxer and YouTuber Logan Paul signed with WWE this year and has competed in a couple of matches.

Following The Tribal Chief's appearance on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the 27-year-old challenged him to a match that was made official in the same week's edition of SmackDown. The two stars will collide at Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

At SummerSlam, Reigns ended his seven-year-long feud with The Beast Incarnate in a hellacious match. The two men left no stone unturned in giving their best shots at each other in the grueling, ring-overturning match.

What do you think of the upcoming title match between The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments.

