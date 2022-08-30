Roman Reigns becomes the first WWE Superstar in 36 years to reach massive milestone

Roman Reigns has reached a massive championship milestone ahead of his upcoming battle with Drew McIntyre at Clast At The Castle.

Roman Reigns is defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre at Clash At The Castle on September 3, 2022. Reigns is hell-bent on leaving the United Kingdom with both title belts on his shoulders.

The Tribal Chief has now reached a major milestone ahead of his in-ring outing with McIntyre at Clash At The Castle. On August 30, 2020, WWE presented the Payback event, which featured an explosive main event for The Fiend's Universal title. The match ended with Roman Reigns defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship. Today, on August 30, 2022, Reigns completed exactly two years as the champion in his current reign.

With his achievement, Roman Reigns has now become the first WWE Superstar in 36 years to complete two consecutive years as the top champion. The last time a wrestler achieved this incredible feat was way back in 1986, when Hulk Hogan completed two consecutive years as WWE Champion.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable throughout his legendary reign

Over the past two years, Roman Reigns has destroyed some of the biggest names in WWE. He has secured victories over the likes of Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title as well, and he was crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns will be celebrating his two-year anniversary as Universal Champion. For those unaware, WWE already taped the episode last week. If you wish to know what happened during Reigns' two-year championship celebration, click HERE.

Reigns has been breaking records and achieving milestones one after the other over the past two years. He is the most dominant champion in recent years and will go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Recent rumors have hinted that Reigns might finally lose his Undisputed WWE Universal title to Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle. Fans won't have to wait long to find out if Reigns remains champion when all is said and done at Clash At The Castle. No matter what happens on Saturday, this reign will be remembered and cherished by wrestling fans for a long time to come.

Recommended video: 5 most controversial WWE promos of all time

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier