[SPOILERS] What will happen during Roman Reigns' 2-year championship celebration on next week's SmackDown?

Major spoilers involving Roman Reigns have come out for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has taped next week's edition of SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, because most of the roster will be traveling to attend the Clash at the Castle event in the UK.

WWE is hyping up next week's SmackDown as one that fans wouldn't want to miss. The episode features a celebration of Roman Reigns' two-year reign as champion. Additionally, it features Karrion Kross' much-anticipated in-ring debut and "Ronda Rousey's Final Judgment."

Check out the spoilers for Reigns' two-year championship celebration below:

Roman Reigns' two-year championship celebration is hosted by Sami Zayn and The Usos. Reigns is seen arriving at the arena. He is immediately hit with a Claymore Kick as soon as he gets out of the car.

Drew McIntyre heads to the ring and quickly takes out The Usos and Zayn. The Scottish Warrior then hits a Suicide Dive onto the trio and spears Jey Uso through the barricade.

Roman Reigns attacked Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown didn't end well for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior took on Sami Zayn in singles competition and won the match after hitting a Claymore Kick.

After the match, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline launched a vicious attack on McIntyre. It ended with the heel faction posing over a fallen McIntyre.

Judging by the spoilers for next week's SmackDown, it's clear that McIntyre exacted revenge on The Bloodline for their actions on tonight's edition of the blue brand.

McIntyre and Reigns will finally settle their differences at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event. Drew has an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title when he goes toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022.

McIntyre knows what it means to hold the top title, as he is a two-time WWE Champion. He won his first WWE Title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, while his second title victory came over Randy Orton later that year. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will dethrone Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Who do you think will win at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below.

