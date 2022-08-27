Roman Reigns and The Bloodline destroy 2-time WWE Champion on SmackDown

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn laid waste to Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle next week. Before their highly anticipated match at the event, Roman sent a message to the number one contender on the Blue brand this week.

In the main event of the show, Drew McIntyre collided with The Bloodline's Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. During the bout, Zayn went for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but McIntyre countered it with a Glasgow Kiss and clotheslines.

The Usos later appeared to distract The Scottish Warrior. However, he managed to hit the Claymore on Sami Zayn to win the match by pinfall. Roman Reigns then made his way, and Drew sent him to the ring post.

The latter was jumped by The Usos and taken down with a spear by The Head of the Table. They attacked him with a couple of chair shots, sent him to the announce table and into the barricade. Sami then hit McIntyre with a Helluva kick while he was on the barricade.

They carried Drew back into the ring, and Roman Reigns locked him in his Guillotine submission move. Reigns then sat on a steel chair on top of Drew's lifeless body with the titles on his shoulder as the show went to a close.

