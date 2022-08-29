[Possible spoiler] Rumored backstage discussion on winner of Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre at Clash At the Castle

If WrestleVotes' latest report is to be believed, Roman Reigns could possibly lose his title belts at Clash At the Castle.

It's been about five months since The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns has held both the World Championships ever since then and has been unstoppable.

As per a new report by WrestleVotes, WWE's creative team is currently discussing ideas in regards to Reigns possibly dropping his titles. Check out the full tweet that WrestleVotes shared:

"For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…"

How did WWE fans react to WrestleVotes' surprising Roman Reigns report?

Fans flocked to the reply section of WrestleVotes' tweet to react to the big rumor about Reigns. Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020, mere days after turning heel at SummerSlam that year. He has beaten every big name in WWE over the past two years, including Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge.

Roman Reigns recently completed a whopping 700 days as the Universal Champion. It wouldn't be a stretch to call him the most dominant champion of this era. WWE has left no stone unturned when it comes to pushing him as a legit megastar over the past two years.

However, Drew McIntyre is quite possibly the biggest babyface in WWE at the moment. The WWE Universe is behind him and would love to see him take the belts off Reigns at Clash At The Castle. Here's what McIntyre had to say about facing Reigns in the United Kingdom earlier this year:

“I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans. My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. And that would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember," he said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It's quite hard to fathom that Reigns will lose his championships at Clash At the Castle. WWE has surprised its fans on countless occasions in the past, though.

What do you think? Will Roman Reigns lose the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash At the Castle?

