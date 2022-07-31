Roman Reigns close to hitting massive WWE milestone that's not been touched in 36 years

Roman Reigns is very close to reaching a major milestone that was last achieved by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan 36 years ago.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Tribal Chief took on arch-enemy Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Reigns stood tall over a battered and bruised Lesnar.

Reigns will complete two years as Universal Champion in about a month. The last time a WWE Superstar hit two full consecutive years as a top champion was way back in 1986.

"Roman Reigns retains. Next month he could hit two years as WWE Universal Champion. That would make him the first top champion in WWE since Hogan to do that," noted Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter.

Roman Reigns will become the first WWE Superstar since Hulk Hogan to achieve the milestone

WWE legend Hulk Hogan became WWE Champion by defeating The Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984. He had quite a lengthy reign with the belt and held it for a whopping 1474 days. Hogan finally lost the belt to Andre The Giant on February 5, 1988. Hogan surpassed two full years as the WWE Champion in early 1986.

Before Reigns, the closest that anyone came to hitting the milestone after Hogan was Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate won the Universal title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017. He lost the belt to Reigns at SummerSlam 2018 after holding it for 503 days.

Reigns is now on his 700th day as Universal Champion. It seems highly unlikely that he will lose the belt over the next month or so. This means that Reigns is about to achieve an impressive feat that Stone Cold, The Rock, Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker failed to achieve during their time at the top.

Reigns has been breaking records and hitting milestones one after the other, ever since he won the Universal title at Payback 2020. Now that he's put down Lesnar at SummerSlam, one wonders if there's anyone in WWE at the moment who has it in him to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

