"You've done messed up" - Twitter erupts as AEW chants break out after a surprise ending to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following the shocking conclusion to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, there were audible chants of rival promotion AEW.

Reigns and McIntyre faced off at the major UK event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where many had hoped the Scottish Warrior would finally get his crowning moment. That looked to be the case, too, when McIntyre had Reigns finished with the Claymore in the middle of the ring.

Alas, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to save the Tribal Chief, seemingly joining his family faction, the Bloodline.

In an epilogue of sorts following Reigns pinfall victory, McIntyre sang to the crowd with World Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

You can hear the AEW chants in the video below, read further for fans' reactions to the chants.

LadyWinterSoldier @WinterS32810060 @Scuba_Nick Was there AEW chants from the crowd at the end. I thought I heard it, but was in the other room @Scuba_Nick Was there AEW chants from the crowd at the end. I thought I heard it, but was in the other room

Dan @pegga008FM So basically that was just a glorified expensive house show? Also BT Sport picked up a small AEW chant #WWEClashAtTheCastle So basically that was just a glorified expensive house show? Also BT Sport picked up a small AEW chant #WWEClashAtTheCastle

The One @SaneleMacamo 🤣🤣🤣🤣



How fitting The first WWE PPV in the UK ended with AEW chants🤣🤣🤣🤣How fitting The first WWE PPV in the UK ended with AEW chants😀🤣🤣🤣🤣How fitting

Erica @accioerica 🏻 I live for AEW chants at a WWE event I live for AEW chants at a WWE event 🙏🏻

Chat Chatterson @ChatChatterson



When you've got audible AEW chants, no matter how small, at the end of the main event you should know you've done messed up.



#WWEClashAtTheCastle #WWECASTLE The way the show ended was an absolute embarrassment. McIntyre didn't even need to win, it just had to not be *that*.When you've got audible AEW chants, no matter how small, at the end of the main event you should know you've done messed up. The way the show ended was an absolute embarrassment. McIntyre didn't even need to win, it just had to not be *that*.When you've got audible AEW chants, no matter how small, at the end of the main event you should know you've done messed up.#WWEClashAtTheCastle #WWECASTLE

Ryan™ @RyanJKrul #WWECastle No way people are thinking there was a loud AEW chant when one or two people were yelling it right next to the camera No way people are thinking there was a loud AEW chant when one or two people were yelling it right next to the camera 😂 #WWECastle

THE™ Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye YALL Imagine spending a gazillion pounds to be front row at the first WWE Show in the UK in YEARS only to be chanting AEW at the finishYALL Imagine spending a gazillion pounds to be front row at the first WWE Show in the UK in YEARS only to be chanting AEW at the finish 😭😭😭 YALL https://t.co/OAerkcGuI7

Going off of Twitter reactions, it would appear AEW fans have no issues draggint their rival promotion for the chants.

However, a common argument found among WWE fans and defenders is that only a small pocket of the audience participated in voicing their displeasure.

What do you think? Was Roman Reigns the rightful victor? Did Drew McIntyre deserve his crowning moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

