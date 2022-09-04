"You've done messed up" - Twitter erupts as AEW chants break out after a surprise ending to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following the shocking conclusion to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, there were audible chants of rival promotion AEW.
Reigns and McIntyre faced off at the major UK event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where many had hoped the Scottish Warrior would finally get his crowning moment. That looked to be the case, too, when McIntyre had Reigns finished with the Claymore in the middle of the ring.
Alas, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to save the Tribal Chief, seemingly joining his family faction, the Bloodline.
In an epilogue of sorts following Reigns pinfall victory, McIntyre sang to the crowd with World Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.
You can hear the AEW chants in the video below, read further for fans' reactions to the chants.
Going off of Twitter reactions, it would appear AEW fans have no issues draggint their rival promotion for the chants.
However, a common argument found among WWE fans and defenders is that only a small pocket of the audience participated in voicing their displeasure.
You can check out the full results of the Clash at the Castle by clicking here.
What do you think? Was Roman Reigns the rightful victor? Did Drew McIntyre deserve his crowning moment? Let us know in the comments section below.
Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here