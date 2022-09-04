Create

"You've done messed up" - Twitter erupts as AEW chants break out after a surprise ending to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE
There were audible chants for AEW following the conclusion of Clash at the Castle
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2022 05:01 AM IST

Following the shocking conclusion to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, there were audible chants of rival promotion AEW.

Reigns and McIntyre faced off at the major UK event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where many had hoped the Scottish Warrior would finally get his crowning moment. That looked to be the case, too, when McIntyre had Reigns finished with the Claymore in the middle of the ring.

Alas, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to save the Tribal Chief, seemingly joining his family faction, the Bloodline.

In an epilogue of sorts following Reigns pinfall victory, McIntyre sang to the crowd with World Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

You can hear the AEW chants in the video below, read further for fans' reactions to the chants.

@SeanRossSapp I loved the AEW chants at the end lmaoo
Some AEW chants after that ending. #WWECASTLE
@Scuba_Nick Was there AEW chants from the crowd at the end. I thought I heard it, but was in the other room
TK go to Europe we heard the chants. Stadium show in Europe. @TonyKhan #AEW #AEWAllOut
"A E Dub" 🥶👀AEW chants on #ClashofTheCastle#WWEClashAtTheCastle #wwe #WWECASTLE #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWAllOut #AEW #SmackDown #wweraw
So basically that was just a glorified expensive house show? Also BT Sport picked up a small AEW chant #WWEClashAtTheCastle
The first WWE PPV in the UK ended with AEW chants😀🤣🤣🤣🤣How fitting
I live for AEW chants at a WWE event 🙏🏻
3 fans chant for AEW and yall trying to make into something Yall cultists are sad lol twitter.com/jwenderoth2/st…
The way the show ended was an absolute embarrassment. McIntyre didn't even need to win, it just had to not be *that*.When you've got audible AEW chants, no matter how small, at the end of the main event you should know you've done messed up.#WWEClashAtTheCastle #WWECASTLE
No way people are thinking there was a loud AEW chant when one or two people were yelling it right next to the camera 😂 #WWECastle
AEW Chants. Just a reminder.#WWECastle #AEW
@wwe12b @GoonerEagle99 @vincey1991 You'll never hear someone chant wwe at a aew event. In fact you'll never hear a wwe chant anywhere 🤣😂
Imagine spending a gazillion pounds to be front row at the first WWE Show in the UK in YEARS only to be chanting AEW at the finish 😭😭😭 YALL https://t.co/OAerkcGuI7

Going off of Twitter reactions, it would appear AEW fans have no issues draggint their rival promotion for the chants.

However, a common argument found among WWE fans and defenders is that only a small pocket of the audience participated in voicing their displeasure.

You can check out the full results of the Clash at the Castle by clicking here.

What do you think? Was Roman Reigns the rightful victor? Did Drew McIntyre deserve his crowning moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi

Comments

comments icon

