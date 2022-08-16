"Worst gimmick since Alexa Bliss" - Twitter erupts as former WWE Star's stablemate debuts new in-ring gear and theme song in AEW

A member of the AEW faction, The House of Black, Julia Hart, introduced her new gear and theme song on Twitter today.

The stable is a dark faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion that also consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Julia, who made her AEW debut in 2021, joined the faction earlier this year after parting ways with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

Hart took to Twitter today to post a picture of herself wearing her newly designed House of Black gear. You can check out the tweet below:

The founder of the British soul band the Foundations, Colin Young, who created the new theme song for Hart, took to Twitter to share the entrance theme named "HARDER HART." The song is sung by Emma Boster. Here is what he wrote:

"Proud to present a new entrance theme for @TheJuliaHart of the House of Black, featuring the legendary @veganeggma on lead vocals."

You can check out the tweet below:

Julia Hart describes her relationship with AEW stable The Hosue of Black

The AEW star is the youngest member (20 years) of The House of Black and shares a good bond with all the other members of the faction.

Speaking recently on Captain’s Corner during a virtual signing, she explained that Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews are like her mentor, dad and brother respectively.

"I would say Malakai [Black], he’s like my mentor, my coach and always gives me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody [King] is like my dad. He’s the guy that just takes care of me, makes sure everything’s okay, everything’s all right. I’d say Buddy [Matthews is] like a brother. Just someone that wants to joke around and have fun and a good time." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Julia is currently donning a heel character on AEW and has blended well into the philosophy of her dark faction.

Do you think she should move to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

