"Brodie Lee would be so incredibly proud" - Twitter erupts to Bray Wyatt paying tribute to former stablemate on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's first mic segment on SmackDown after his WWE return seemingly featured a veiled reference to the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper).

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Eater of Worlds cut an emotional promo. Bray expressed his anxiety and gratitude and told the fans that this was a different side of himself that they had never seen. He claimed to have lost a lot of stuff in the previous year and was visibly upset.

Bray Wyatt then spoke about how he lost his job, confidence, and two individuals who were important to him. He also stated that he had become disoriented and had started thinking that his actions in the ring had no purpose due to his numerous losses.

The mention of losing two people had fans immediately speculating that it was a reference to the late Brodie Lee. Wyatt's former ally and former AEW star passed away in December 2020, due to a fatal case of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

This led to a number of fans commenting on the segment on Twitter, paying their tributes to the former "Wyatt Family" member.

Check out the tweets below:

⚡️ @rxckss_ @StevyRoss1 @SeanRossSapp Nah he’s speaking about everything that happened to him after he left aka Brodie lee passing I think @StevyRoss1 @SeanRossSapp Nah he’s speaking about everything that happened to him after he left aka Brodie lee passing I think

𝘼𝘾𝙀 🎩 @AceofProWraslin ), he lost himself in the process too. Bray Wyatt says when he lost his friend (Brodie Lee), he lost himself in the process too. #SmackDown Bray Wyatt says when he lost his friend (Brodie Lee 💜), he lost himself in the process too. #SmackDown

🏟💜 | LAST SCENE 🎬 @AnnetteReid247 Brodie Lee’s passing impacted Bray Wyatt so much. He lost his best friend & my heart will always ache for him since that pain will never go away. That was such an emotional promo bc it wasn’t a promo. It was real & from the heart Brodie Lee’s passing impacted Bray Wyatt so much. He lost his best friend & my heart will always ache for him since that pain will never go away. That was such an emotional promo bc it wasn’t a promo. It was real & from the heart 💜

#SmackDown Brodie Lee would be so incredibly proud to see this. Brodie Lee would be so incredibly proud to see this.#BrayWyatt #SmackDown https://t.co/QflsOC1vjP

Carry It Back Home (Avs 2022 Champs) @Fluffyfatman @Windham6 already had me in my feelings, Im glad he just kept talking so I didnt absolutely lose it over the Brodie Lee chant that crowd was trying to start. @Windham6 already had me in my feelings, Im glad he just kept talking so I didnt absolutely lose it over the Brodie Lee chant that crowd was trying to start.

solosoldier @solosoldier11 @SeanRossSapp He mentioned 2 people no longer here in his life...I know 1 was #brodielee who was the other @SeanRossSapp He mentioned 2 people no longer here in his life...I know 1 was #brodielee who was the other

Chris Sulima @sulima_chris @Sporadic2BME That blue light I think is the spirit of Brodie Lee @Sporadic2BME That blue light I think is the spirit of Brodie Lee

Christian Joel @IAmKingSlater 🏽 🖤 #Smackdown Bray is mentioning the great late Brodie Lee Bray is mentioning the great late Brodie Lee 🙏🏽 💜 🖤 #Smackdown

It remains to be seen what Bray Wyatt has planned next in his returning storyline.

Do you think Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt were a good team together in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

