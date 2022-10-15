"Brodie Lee would be so incredibly proud" - Twitter erupts to Bray Wyatt paying tribute to former stablemate on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's first mic segment on SmackDown after his WWE return seemingly featured a veiled reference to the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper).
On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Eater of Worlds cut an emotional promo. Bray expressed his anxiety and gratitude and told the fans that this was a different side of himself that they had never seen. He claimed to have lost a lot of stuff in the previous year and was visibly upset.
Bray Wyatt then spoke about how he lost his job, confidence, and two individuals who were important to him. He also stated that he had become disoriented and had started thinking that his actions in the ring had no purpose due to his numerous losses.
The mention of losing two people had fans immediately speculating that it was a reference to the late Brodie Lee. Wyatt's former ally and former AEW star passed away in December 2020, due to a fatal case of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
This led to a number of fans commenting on the segment on Twitter, paying their tributes to the former "Wyatt Family" member.
It remains to be seen what Bray Wyatt has planned next in his returning storyline.
Do you think Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt were a good team together in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!
