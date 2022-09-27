"Will work for Stephanie McMahon" - Twitter erupts following hilarious claims of Tony Khan joining WWE after recent controversies in AEW

Could Tony Khan find a role within WWE if AEW doesn't work out? Twitter seems to think so.

Tony Khan has been handed a tumultuous time as of late at the helm of AEW. Whether it be the reported unhappiness within the locker room, major departures, or the CM Punk-Elite altercation. There have been rumors of the Young Bucks reaching out to WWE, and that WWE has also reached out to the likes of Malakai Black, FTR and Swerve Strickland.

The former of which appears to have been swayed by the potential switch, having been granted his requested release at the start of the month, and it appears as though Buddy Matthews may look to follow suit.

With underutilized names like Andrade and Miro also touted by fans for potential WWE returns, there have been emerging jokes that Tony Khan himself should make the move.

The suggestion caught the attention of several fans, each with their own take on the concept. The user below, for example, suggested that would be the case when WWE buys AEW, much in the way they did with former rival WCW.

If TK were to make the move, he would not be the only Khan to reside in the promotion. Nick Khan rules the roost alongside Stephanie McMahon as the co-chairman of WWE.

Vince Russo suggested that Tony Khan bring Vince McMahon to AEW

Going the other way, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo suggested former chairman Vince McMahon join Tony Khan's promotion.

Russo explained during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws podcast, that he felt McMahon would be best suited to investigate the recent altercation between CM Punk and the Elite, owing to his own personal experience.

"I got a better job for Vince McMahon, this is what I want to see. I think [Tony] Khan should hire McMahon to investigate that backstage brawl. Who would know better than Vince McMahon? How many of these things Vince went through? Backstage fights, how they were started, and who was guilty. I would put [Vince] McMahon on that bro. That might help him save face," said Russo. [From 2:57 to 3:27]

McMahon retired at the age of 77 amidst great controversy, with several major allegations levied towards the former chairman. Triple H has since taken creative control of the company while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan co-chair the board.

Could Tony Khan fit in with WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

