WWE reportedly contacted three more AEW stars and surprisingly one company's original to jump ship under Triple H's regime

Recent reports state that WWE contacted AEW stars Swerve Strickland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, alongside an unnamed company original, to return under Triple H.

FTR members Harwood and Wheeler have been a part of AEW since 2020. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland joined the company earlier this year. The three men have enjoyed unprecedented success during their stint and have won tag team titles.

However, the latest report from Fightful Select reports that a source within WWE has mentioned that they heard feelers had been sent out to FTR about a potential return.

It was noted in the report that there had been several attempts to bring the team back under Vince McMahon's regime, but they opted to remain with AEW. Harwood and Wheeler were known at The Revival in WWE.

Swerve Strickland is also said to have been contacted by WWE. The former tag team champion was another who represented WWE at a time, holding the NXT North American title and leading the Hit Row stable.

The report also mentions that an unnamed talent had also been reached out to, per their source. Said talent has been with the company since the start, but the fact WWE reached out to them emerged as a surprise.

Bobby Fish is also said to have tried to coerce Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW for WWE

WWE aren't the only ones trying to lure contracted talent back to their roster, as reports have also emerged that Bobby Fish attempted to get Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to request releases from AEW to make a return possible.

Fish departed the company when his contract expired at the end of August, while his Undisputed Era teammates Cole and O'Reilly remain under deals for the considerable future.

The former NXT star has previously talked about his allegiance to Triple H, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to hear he may angle for a return. As a collective trio, Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly captured several titles together on a dominant run in NXT from 2017 to 2021.

