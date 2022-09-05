Create

"Welcome back Samoa Joe" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Superstar's stunning return at AEW All Out

Samoa Joe reigns as the ROH TV Champion
Modified Sep 05, 2022 08:55 AM IST

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe made his shocking return to AEW during All Out as Twitter went into a frenzy.

The trio tandem of FTR and Wardlow was poised to fall victim to Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and the Motor City Machine Guns following their victory. That was when Samoa Joe made the return to level the playing field and help fend off Lethal and his men.

Joe was last seen at Death Before Dishonor when he defended his ROH World Television title against Jay Lethal.

Fans were certainly happy to see the Samoan Submission Machine back, at least going by the reactions on Twitter.

Joe is back and wants all the smoke😂#SamoaJoe#AEW#AEWAllOut twitter.com/aew/status/156…
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com https://t.co/pIbTaOH9oC
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com @SamoaJoe IS BACKKKKKKKKKK!!!!! #AEW #AEWAllOut #ALLOUT https://t.co/wT0ByVA2TW
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Joes gonna get, who ever he wants!!!
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Super match joe v wardlow
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com He's Back Samoa Joe Is Back😱😱😱😱
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Welcome Back Joe!!!!!!!
@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com This was great. Welcome back @SamoaJoe. 🙌 #AEWAllOut
@AEW @Teamviper821 @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE

However, not everyone was a fan of the return. One fan, for example, expressed their lack of interest in seeing the ROH brand's titles in AEW programming.

@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Yay another ring of Honer title on tv every week not like aew doesn't have a million titles already

Joe has been the ROH TV Champion since defeating Minoru Suzuki in April, just one week after making his return to the promotion at Supercard of Honor.

What did you think of Samoa Joe's return? Are you excited to see what's next? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

