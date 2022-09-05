"Welcome back Samoa Joe" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Superstar's stunning return at AEW All Out

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe made his shocking return to AEW during All Out as Twitter went into a frenzy.

The trio tandem of FTR and Wardlow was poised to fall victim to Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and the Motor City Machine Guns following their victory. That was when Samoa Joe made the return to level the playing field and help fend off Lethal and his men.

Joe was last seen at Death Before Dishonor when he defended his ROH World Television title against Jay Lethal.

Fans were certainly happy to see the Samoan Submission Machine back, at least going by the reactions on Twitter.

However, not everyone was a fan of the return. One fan, for example, expressed their lack of interest in seeing the ROH brand's titles in AEW programming.

Joe has been the ROH TV Champion since defeating Minoru Suzuki in April, just one week after making his return to the promotion at Supercard of Honor.

What did you think of Samoa Joe's return? Are you excited to see what's next? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha