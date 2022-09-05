"MJF is back and he's the devil himself" - Twitter erupts in a frenzy to AEW star's return following CM Punk's brutal match at All Out pay-per-view

During the closing stages of the All Out pay-per-view, MJF finally returned to AEW for the first time since his controversial promo. Following the return, fans on Twitter immediately took to the platform to comment on the events.

The Salt of the Earth confronted his long-term nemesis CM Punk to close the show. Following Punk's victory against Jon Moxley in the main event for the world title, he was interrupted by the returning star.

MJF's return sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy, with fans taking to social media to welcome the 26-year-old back to AEW.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



#AEWAllOut MJF for world champion at dynamite grand slam >>>>> MJF for world champion at dynamite grand slam >>>>> #AEWAllOut

Chief @AllEliteChief We are witnessing one of the greatest feuds of all time right now. MJF vs CM Punk will go down as one of the best. We are witnessing one of the greatest feuds of all time right now. MJF vs CM Punk will go down as one of the best.

Kana's Guy @ChristianOquen9 I love that MJF is back,buuuuutt Mox didn't deserve taking an L I love that MJF is back,buuuuutt Mox didn't deserve taking an L

anna @annacdemarco chicago doing mjf chants with cm punk in the ring

amazing chicago doing mjf chants with cm punk in the ring amazing

Melissa @melissax1125



VERY well done, AEW. 🏻 🏻 🏻 not gonna lie, the MJF return was legit better than I expected. we allll knew it was him, but the way they did it.. E P I CVERY well done, AEW. not gonna lie, the MJF return was legit better than I expected. we allll knew it was him, but the way they did it.. E P I C 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥VERY well done, AEW. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

During the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night, Stoke Hathaway and his newly formed faction helped MJF become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. He entered the match at the Joker and wore a mask.

A world championship program between Punk and MJF is now expected to occur in the coming weeks on AEW. However, Jon Moxley will also look to establish himself as a contender and could involve himself in the feud.

What did you make of MJF's return at All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.

