"Take time to overcome injuries and demons and come back stronger" - Twitter erupts with heartfelt messages for Malakai Black following official statement on AEW release

Wrestling fans on Twitter erupted after Malakai Black issued an official statement regarding his release from AEW.
The Dutch Destroyer confirmed in his statement that he did ask for his release from All Elite Wrestling. He highlighted that he is taking time off to think about his past and future. The statement also stated that he and his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, have been going through several problems, especially concerning his physical health. Last but not least, he dismissed rumors that his release sparked from his marriage issues.
You can check out his post below:
Naturally, his post garnered a lot of reaction and was filled with heartfelt messages. Here are the best ones from the lot.
A user went as far as to predict his Royal Rumble entry spot.
People feel that he deserves to be in the main event.
The heartfelt messages kept flowing in.
Users feel that wrestlers should be the first ones to report regarding themselves.
Some could not figure out why Black was upset with his bookings.
A user stated that going to WWE would not be a wise option.
Shots were fired at AEW.
People wondered what could be the reason for him getting upset with the creative.
Some pointed out that wrestlers are human beings first.
A user is clearly unhappy with the comments on Black's post.
Malaki Black in potential discussion for WWE after AEW release
There has been a lot of speculation over Malakai Balck making a return to WWE after he was granted a "conditional release" from AEW, which included a six-month non-compete clause.
With Triple H now in charge of creative in WWE, the Game has brought back the likes of Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman to the promotion. Reports suggesting that the former world champion is looking at wrestlers who have not been discussed. Xero news feels that Malakai Balck and Nick Aldis could be two potential targets for the promotion.
"The names no one's talking about that WON mentioned...2 of the names...Black. Aldis," Xero News wrote.
The Dutch Destroyer performed under the ring name Aleister Black in WWE from 2017 to 2021. He was released from the company on June 2, 2021.
Do you want him to return to Vince McMahon's company? Sound off in the comments section below!
A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here