Triple H has planned major WWE surprises for stars that are "not being talked about" - Reports

Triple H is seemingly just getting started with his highly-anticipated revamp of WWE. Dave Meltzer reports that The Game has lined up a few more surprises for people that are not being talked about publicly.

Hunter took over as WWE's Head of Creative after Vince McMahon's retirement in July. The Hall of Famer has since made several changes to the main roster product.

From re-signing multiple former WWE stars to giving previously-underutilized talent more opportunities on TV, Triple H has earned plaudits for his early work at the helm. However, the situation is only expected to improve as The Game seemingly has more swerves up his sleeve.

While the report didn't reveal any names, WWE could set the stage for the returns of stars that have escaped the public spotlight in recent months. Here's what was stated in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"We were told that Paul Levesque has some surprises coming who are not people being talked about," reported Meltzer.

The latest update could also hint at WWE reintroducing existing talents that might not have received enough screen time. There is also a possibility of new NXT stars getting a shot in the big leagues, but we'll have to wait and watch what happens.

Triple H is reportedly out for revenge as he slowly remodels WWE

The Triple H regime has seemingly gotten off to a great start as there is renewed optimism regarding WWE's future.

While the former world champion continues to make massive moves on RAW and SmackDown, he has also wasted no time in undoing the recent changes to NXT. As reported earlier, NXT will undergo another huge overhaul as the veteran allegedly looks to send a message to the former management team.

Bryan Alvarez noted that Hunter is looking for revenge against certain people, including Vince McMahon:

"Halloween Havoc is now listed as Takeover," Bryan Alvarez said. "Hunter has brought the Takeover name back, which had been banished by Vince and Kevin Dunn. He wants to get revenge on a lot of people, and one of them is his own father-in-law." [20:15 - 20:33]

Who are you expecting to see return next in WWE? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far