WWE reportedly set to bring back popular format to NXT

Triple H is reportedly continuing to shift his vision of what WWE and NXT should be.

Since Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative in July, his fingerprints have been clearly evident, but it now appears that he'll be making significant changes to the brand he helped put on the map, NXT.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event for NXT is now internally listed as a Takeover event.

"Halloween Havoc is now listed as Takeover," Bryan Alvarez said. "Hunter has brought the Takeover name back, which had been banished by Vince and Kevin Dunn. He wants to get revenge on a lot of people, and one of them is his own father-in-law." [Timestamp: 20:15 - 20:33]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Hunter has brought the "Takeover" name back, which had been banished by Vince and Kevin Dunn."



- Bryan Alvarez / WOL

#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc "Halloween Havoc is now listed as TAKEOVER.Hunter has brought the "Takeover" name back, which had been banished by Vince and Kevin Dunn."- Bryan Alvarez / WOL "Halloween Havoc is now listed as TAKEOVER.Hunter has brought the "Takeover" name back, which had been banished by Vince and Kevin Dunn."- Bryan Alvarez / WOL#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/Wyb4nHAV65

Was WWE NXT 2.0 officially laid to rest last night?

Last night NXT 2.0 celebrated its one-year anniversary on the USA Network, but the show ended on a very surprising note.

Following the main event where SmackDown Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the NXT North American Championship for the very first time, a video package played with Shawn Michaels talking about the evolution of the NXT brand.

It ended with the NXT 2.0 logo fading away for a new black-and-gold logo which you can see in the embedded tweet below.

What this means for NXT as a brand going forward remains to be seen, but there's a lot of optimism online regarding the future of WWE's developmental brand.

What are your thoughts on Triple H bringing back the NXT Takeover name? Are you looking forward to Halloween Havoc in October? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Wrestling Observer Live with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Triple H reportedly bringing back the NXT Takeover name? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi