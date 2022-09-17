Create

"World wildlife fund champion?" - Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions to Chris Jericho referencing WWE and its former name as separate identities on Rampage

Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 17, 2022 09:28 AM IST

The online wrestling community has erupted after Chris Jericho mentioned WWE and WWF as separate promotions on AEW Rampage.

The Wizard will face ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a title match on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21, 2022. While challenging The Swiss Cyborg, Jericho highlighted that he would go for his eighth world title as he has not been a world champion in Ring of Honor.

During the promo, Jericho listed the promotions where he held a world title and named WWE and WWF as two separate entities.

“The one place I’ve never been World Champion is in @ringofhonor, and 7 (World Championships) isn’t enough for me… I’m going for the Ocho!”@IAmJericho challenges champion @ClaudioCSRO for the #ROH World Title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NY! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! https://t.co/nQ0V1Q9DF3

This particular line from Y2J caught the attention of users on Twitter as it is a known fact that the Stamford-based promotion was previously known as WWF.

Here are the best reactions that flowed in on the social media platform:

Users were shocked to hear what Chris Jericho said.

i’m still shocked @IAmJericho mentioned WWF & WWE . damn . is the beef squashed now ? #AEWRampage
@istomatoafruit @AEW @ringofhonor @IAmJericho @ClaudioCSRO @tntdrama It weird me out with him listing himself as a wwf champ when it is the same as wwe champ.

People cannot figure out why the Painmaker always mentions WWE.

@AEW @ringofhonor @IAmJericho @ClaudioCSRO @tntdrama Jericho mentioned his WWE accomplishments."WhY dOeS hE aLwAyS mEnTiOn ThEm?"

A user came up with a witty reaction:

@AEW @ringofhonor @IAmJericho @ClaudioCSRO @tntdrama world wildlife fund champion????

People struggled to find the logic behind the AEW star's statement.

@AEW @ringofhonor @IAmJericho @ClaudioCSRO @tntdrama Why list WWF when WWE is the WWF?

The tweets did not stop pouring in.

Say what? Am I hearing wrong or did Chris Jericho consider WWE and WWF as two separate companies when it comes to world championship victories. #AEWRampage
Chris Jericho mentions WWF and WWE as separate things. Good thing Jericho wasn't a ROH champion in the Sinclair or Rob Feinstein eras. #AEW #AEWRampage
Chris Jericho name drops WWE, WWF, and WCW😳 #AEWRampage

Chris Jericho recently missed out on a chance to win the AEW World Championship as he lost to Bryan Danielson in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament to determine the new champ.

It remains to be seen if he can avoid two back-to-back defeats when he faces Claudio Castagnoli next week.

Do you think Jericho will become the new ROH World Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

