"World wildlife fund champion?" - Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions to Chris Jericho referencing WWE and its former name as separate identities on Rampage

The online wrestling community has erupted after Chris Jericho mentioned WWE and WWF as separate promotions on AEW Rampage.

The Wizard will face ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a title match on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21, 2022. While challenging The Swiss Cyborg, Jericho highlighted that he would go for his eighth world title as he has not been a world champion in Ring of Honor.

During the promo, Jericho listed the promotions where he held a world title and named WWE and WWF as two separate entities.

This particular line from Y2J caught the attention of users on Twitter as it is a known fact that the Stamford-based promotion was previously known as WWF.

Chris Jericho recently missed out on a chance to win the AEW World Championship as he lost to Bryan Danielson in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament to determine the new champ.

It remains to be seen if he can avoid two back-to-back defeats when he faces Claudio Castagnoli next week.

