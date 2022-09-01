"Tells Taz to send Hook!" - Twitter erupts to title match added to AEW All Out pay-per-view

AEW announced two new matches for the Zero Hour pre-show before All Out, which is scheduled to take place on September 4, 2022.

In one of the matches, Hook will defend his FTW Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker. Taz's son captured the title, established by his father in both ECW and AEW, on the July 27 Fight for Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite by defeating Ricky Starks.

The announcement fetched quite a few reactions from the wrestling world.

Check out some of the fan reactions on Twitter below:

Fans were quick to put up the news on their socials.

Some have already predicted the result of the match and what follows.

This Twitter user said he is not a fan of squash matches.

compy @compy905 @Fellwraith I hate watching Hook and Wardlow squash matches more than anything else on AEW tbh lol @Fellwraith I hate watching Hook and Wardlow squash matches more than anything else on AEW tbh lol

It looks like fans have found their dream match!

Joey @JoeyOnEarth Hook vs "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker is my dream match Hook vs "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker is my dream match

There's some hate for Angelo Parker's tag team partner Matt Menard.

Sitic #YUTASZN🌸 @SiticEye The only reason im more hyped for Clash is bc Hook is wrestling Angelo Parker and not Matt Menard The only reason im more hyped for Clash is bc Hook is wrestling Angelo Parker and not Matt Menard

Some want to see Hook and Angelo Parker main eventing Zero Hour.

Hook introduced himself in style in front of the crowd on December 10, 2021, when he got the better of Fuego Del Sol via submission. Since dethroning Starks as the FTW Champion, Taz's son has defended the championship only once against Zack Clayton.

Do you think he will be successful in retaining the belt against Angelo Parker? Sound off in the comments section below!

