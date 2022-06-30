"It's total KANE vibes" – Twitter erupts as former champion turns heel, debuts menacing look on AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Former AEW World Tag Team Luchasaurus cemented his heel turn after joining forces with Christian Cage on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Cage appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite for an interview with Tony Schiavone. The former WWE star said he was asked by upper management to apologize for his comments about Jungle Boy's father in last week's promo.

However, Captain Charisma took his heel turn to another level, saying he's sorry that Jungle Boy's entire family isn't dead, except his mother. Cage then brought out an evil-looking Luchasaurus, who proceeded to squash Serpentico.

Twitter exploded after Luchasaurus turned heel, and here are a few reactions to it.

One fan seemed "intrigued" by the sudden change in Luchasaurus' character:

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB You Wanna Get My Attention? TURN A Big Monster Hoss Of A Dinosaur In @luchasaurus HEEL Out The Blue NOW I'm Intrigued #AEWBloodAndGuts You Wanna Get My Attention? TURN A Big Monster Hoss Of A Dinosaur In @luchasaurus HEEL Out The Blue NOW I'm Intrigued #AEWBloodAndGuts 🔥🔥 https://t.co/opKMU9oWxI

Another added that Cage has "contaminated" Jungle Boy's partner, and Jurassic Express is no more.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral A LUCHASAURUS HEEL TURN!??



Christian has contaminated Jungle Boy's friend. Jurassic Express is over.



Whoooooaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!



AEW Dynamite making big moves tonight. A LUCHASAURUS HEEL TURN!?? Christian has contaminated Jungle Boy's friend. Jurassic Express is over. Whoooooaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! AEW Dynamite making big moves tonight. https://t.co/orQ7l4ET98

Other reactions include:

Black Cat @blackcatOSWP We were waiting for Christian’s heel turn, but Evil Luchasaurus is what we wanted all along. We were waiting for Christian’s heel turn, but Evil Luchasaurus is what we wanted all along.

wooster182 @wooster182 Luchasaurus’ heel turn is not what I expected but they definitely have done a great job planting the seeds #AEWDynamite Luchasaurus’ heel turn is not what I expected but they definitely have done a great job planting the seeds #AEWDynamite

Fire Brian Gutekunst 🗑 @projectdavid365

#AEW #BloodAndGuts Heel turn from Luchasaurus it’s total KANE vibes but anything is better because him alone as a wrestler was HARD to watch Heel turn from Luchasaurus it’s total KANE vibes but anything is better because him alone as a wrestler was HARD to watch 😭😭#AEW #BloodAndGuts

N1L3S Cr4n3 @mccraechum Reading that @luchasaurus did a heel turn makes me want to watch AEW Reading that @luchasaurus did a heel turn makes me want to watch AEW

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts HERE.

Christian Cage recently turned heel on AEW Dynamite

Captain Charisma turned heel on the June 15, 2022, edition of Dynamite after Jurassic Express lost the tag team titles to The Young Bucks. He laid a vicious beatdown on Jungle Boy and even had a confrontation with his mother and sister.

The following week, Cage explained his actions, saying he wanted revenge since Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royale last year. He added that he joined AEW only for money and not to elevate young stars.

Christian Cage ended his promo by saying that Jungle Boy's deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed by his son:

"I never wanted to be your [Jungle Boy] father figure. But you have a father, and he's dead. He'd be ashamed and embarrassed."

Following Luchasaurus' heel turn, it will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy responds to the betrayals from his former mentor and partner.

