"It's total KANE vibes" – Twitter erupts as former champion turns heel, debuts menacing look on AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Former AEW World Tag Team Luchasaurus cemented his heel turn after joining forces with Christian Cage on the latest edition of Dynamite.
Cage appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite for an interview with Tony Schiavone. The former WWE star said he was asked by upper management to apologize for his comments about Jungle Boy's father in last week's promo.
However, Captain Charisma took his heel turn to another level, saying he's sorry that Jungle Boy's entire family isn't dead, except his mother. Cage then brought out an evil-looking Luchasaurus, who proceeded to squash Serpentico.
Twitter exploded after Luchasaurus turned heel, and here are a few reactions to it.
One fan seemed "intrigued" by the sudden change in Luchasaurus' character:
Another added that Cage has "contaminated" Jungle Boy's partner, and Jurassic Express is no more.
Other reactions include:
You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts HERE.
Christian Cage recently turned heel on AEW Dynamite
Captain Charisma turned heel on the June 15, 2022, edition of Dynamite after Jurassic Express lost the tag team titles to The Young Bucks. He laid a vicious beatdown on Jungle Boy and even had a confrontation with his mother and sister.
The following week, Cage explained his actions, saying he wanted revenge since Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royale last year. He added that he joined AEW only for money and not to elevate young stars.
Christian Cage ended his promo by saying that Jungle Boy's deceased father would be ashamed and embarrassed by his son:
"I never wanted to be your [Jungle Boy] father figure. But you have a father, and he's dead. He'd be ashamed and embarrassed."
Following Luchasaurus' heel turn, it will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy responds to the betrayals from his former mentor and partner.
