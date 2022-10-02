"Funny the wrestling press aren't bashing Tony [Khan]" - Twitterati erupts with mixed reactions to former WWE Superstars being underutilized in AEW

Andrade El Idolo and Miro's booking in AEW came under fire from fans on social media.

Miro joined AEW in 2020 following his release from WWE, where he held three U.S. titles in an inconsistent tenure. Since his debut as the Best Man for Kip Sabian, The Redeemer has held the TNT title once, dominating the likes of Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston before losing the strap to Sammy Guevara.

Andrade debuted in 2021, not long after his departure from WWE, but has yet to lift gold during his run. El Idolo has lost significant bouts against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara during his tenure when the argument could have been made that he needed the momentum.

The pair have come under constant speculation as of late, with the two names touted by fans as underutilized in AEW and due for a return to WWE. They have leaned into the speculation themselves, regularly retweeting comments bemoaning their booking and lack of TV time. Andrade even got "#FreeElIdolo" to trend recently.

Following that grain, a user asked wrestling fans on Twitter which of the former WWE stars have had the worst end of AEW's booking:

There were a litany of answers put forward. The user below, for example, named Andrade for his lack of titles before questioning the double standard held against WWE as opposed to AEW.

Both have been poorly used this year and it's funny the wrestling press aren't bashing Tony for it like they would if it was Vince. @1Stop_Wrestling Andrade. At least Miro got a decent title run.

@1Stop_Wrestling Easily Andrade dude been available the entire time and they did nothing with him.

@1Stop_Wrestling It's Andrade and it's not close. All they've had him do is go around and try to recruit people time and time again. Miro had an incredible reign that shouldn't have ended.

@1Stop_Wrestling @LegendKiller529 The fact that them, Black, Cage, Keith Lee, Archer, PAC, and now Rush haven't had a serious world title push let alone a reign is criminal.

@1Stop_Wrestling They need to make Rampage 2 hours and film at a different location. Extra hour gives more time and another location will show energetic fans. Taping after dynamite just shows tired fans that have been there all day

@1Stop_Wrestling Both and all the other AEW wrestlers who don't perform weekly. I think the roster is too big.

Andrade literally got nothing, but so far Miro right now is the same. @1Stop_Wrestling Miro's TNT title run was great.

@1Stop_Wrestling Miro has not been underused, he was a dominant TNT champ and from there just been hurt or filming

Miro was unbeatable n TNT champ for a bit. Andrade hasn't done a dam thing.

So Andrade.



@1Stop_Wrestling They both barely on tv. Miro less.
Miro was unbeatable n TNT champ for a bit. Andrade hasn't done a dam thing.
So Andrade.

Miro had sn awesome run as the redeemer and was tnt champion @1Stop_Wrestling Definitely andrade.

@1Stop_Wrestling At least Miro had a run with the TNT Championship. Andrade hasn't done anything since his opening program with Pac. Both are underutilized, very talented and deserve to be spotlighted

@1Stop_Wrestling They've been used tot heir full potential...they just aren't as good as everyone wanted to believe.

@1Stop_Wrestling Andrade hands down. Miro at least had his moment with him being the redeemer and the tnt champion. That went well for him. Andrade his biggest moment feels like just getting Rush over in AEW. Tony can still fix it. Andrade can still talk. He just needs more tv time & a good story

@1Stop_Wrestling Miro, only because he was truly getting over with the audience and then it's just like he disappeared!

@1Stop_Wrestling I think Miro is working on some side projects so this might be why he isn't on TV as much. So I'm going with Andrade as Rush has actually been more active since coming to AEW then he has. I really want them in a tag run or feud. Maybe for the AAA belts with FTR?

The consensus is that fans feel as though Andrade has been hard-done-by. Of course, a number bemoaned Miro's booking too, but there was an often-made counterpoint that he has at least had a significant title reign.

Andrade's AEW career is on the line next week on Rampage

Amid so much speculation, Andrade El Idolo could be on his way out of the company if he is to lose another significant bout next week.

As he continues his recruitment drive for the AFO, El Idolo has targeted the Dark Order's, Preston Vance. This past Rampage saw the pair confront one another backstage, where the challenge was made for a Luchas De Apuestas bout putting Vance's mask against Andrade's All-Elite career.

The 2 Year Anniversary of

If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.



If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave



Next Friday, October 7, 2022
The 2 Year Anniversary of
Mr. @ThisBrodieLee 's Last Match: @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo 
If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.
If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.
Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage

It's truly a match that can go either way, and with murmurs of unhappiness in the promotion this could be an out for the Mexican superstar. However, The Dark Order has depleted with Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Anna Jay all moving on. Perhaps this match will be a new beginning for both stars. Only time will tell.

Do you feel as though Miro and Andrade deserve better? Join the discussion in the comments below.

