"Funny the wrestling press aren't bashing Tony [Khan]" - Twitterati erupts with mixed reactions to former WWE Superstars being underutilized in AEW

Andrade El Idolo and Miro's booking in AEW came under fire from fans on social media.
Miro joined AEW in 2020 following his release from WWE, where he held three U.S. titles in an inconsistent tenure. Since his debut as the Best Man for Kip Sabian, The Redeemer has held the TNT title once, dominating the likes of Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston before losing the strap to Sammy Guevara.
Andrade debuted in 2021, not long after his departure from WWE, but has yet to lift gold during his run. El Idolo has lost significant bouts against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara during his tenure when the argument could have been made that he needed the momentum.
The pair have come under constant speculation as of late, with the two names touted by fans as underutilized in AEW and due for a return to WWE. They have leaned into the speculation themselves, regularly retweeting comments bemoaning their booking and lack of TV time. Andrade even got "#FreeElIdolo" to trend recently.
Following that grain, a user asked wrestling fans on Twitter which of the former WWE stars have had the worst end of AEW's booking:
There were a litany of answers put forward. The user below, for example, named Andrade for his lack of titles before questioning the double standard held against WWE as opposed to AEW.
The consensus is that fans feel as though Andrade has been hard-done-by. Of course, a number bemoaned Miro's booking too, but there was an often-made counterpoint that he has at least had a significant title reign.
Andrade's AEW career is on the line next week on Rampage
Amid so much speculation, Andrade El Idolo could be on his way out of the company if he is to lose another significant bout next week.
As he continues his recruitment drive for the AFO, El Idolo has targeted the Dark Order's, Preston Vance. This past Rampage saw the pair confront one another backstage, where the challenge was made for a Luchas De Apuestas bout putting Vance's mask against Andrade's All-Elite career.
It's truly a match that can go either way, and with murmurs of unhappiness in the promotion this could be an out for the Mexican superstar. However, The Dark Order has depleted with Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Anna Jay all moving on. Perhaps this match will be a new beginning for both stars. Only time will tell.
Do you feel as though Miro and Andrade deserve better? Join the discussion in the comments below.
