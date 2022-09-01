"Did they consult Vince McMahon for some of his logic?" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions as former WWE Superstar accepts Jon Moxley's open challenge for AEW All Out pay-per-view

CM Punk has signed Jon Moxley's open contract for AEW All Out, confirming their rematch for the Undisputed World Championship at the upcoming event.
Moxley decimated Punk last week to unify the Lineal and Interim World Titles and become the first unified world champion in the promotion's history. This week, he made it clear he was unphased by his new challenger and left an open contract to be signed by whoever dared face the Purveyor of Violence.
After a rousing speech by his trainer and close friend Ace Steel, CM Punk took the contract and confirmed he would try once more for the gold to the roar of the Chicago crowd. That being said, not all shared the collective enthusiasm of those in attendance.
The user below, for example, drew comparisons between CM Punk and Hulk Hogan after the announcement.
The fan below maligned a seeming lack of respect for the rankings system in place. The open contract did, however, circumvent the usual way of determining challengers.
Some users even missed the presence of MJF in this scenario:
There were numerous other reactions to the announcement. Some even harkened the decision-making from AEW to that of WWE's former head-booker Vince McMahon.
Another fan wrote:
"This is some Vince booking right here. Tony need to get Punks d**k out of his mouth."
The outcome of this booking will be unveiled at All Out on Sunday.
What did you think of the announcement? Would you have preferred another opponent for Jon Moxley at AEW All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.
