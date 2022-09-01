Create

"Did they consult Vince McMahon for some of his logic?" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions as former WWE Superstar accepts Jon Moxley's open challenge for AEW All Out pay-per-view

Jon Moxley has a challenger for AEW All Out
Modified Sep 01, 2022 08:48 AM IST

CM Punk has signed Jon Moxley's open contract for AEW All Out, confirming their rematch for the Undisputed World Championship at the upcoming event.

Moxley decimated Punk last week to unify the Lineal and Interim World Titles and become the first unified world champion in the promotion's history. This week, he made it clear he was unphased by his new challenger and left an open contract to be signed by whoever dared face the Purveyor of Violence.

After a rousing speech by his trainer and close friend Ace Steel, CM Punk took the contract and confirmed he would try once more for the gold to the roar of the Chicago crowd. That being said, not all shared the collective enthusiasm of those in attendance.

The user below, for example, drew comparisons between CM Punk and Hulk Hogan after the announcement.

@AEW AEA Punk wins....what surprise...Mr. Hogan. 💤😴

The fan below maligned a seeming lack of respect for the rankings system in place. The open contract did, however, circumvent the usual way of determining challengers.

@AEW Welcome to AEW. Where wins and loses matter. J/K we don't care
@AEW So mox is losing the belt cool
@AEW Ngl, Roman vs Drew have better build up than this.
@AEW Booking 🤦‍♂️

Some users even missed the presence of MJF in this scenario:

@AEW @TonyKhan where’s MJF
@AEW So what happened then last week. Lol. Oh and where’s MJF lol
@AEW well, this build doesnt work for me, brother!
@AEW You had the change to turn him Heel with MJF here... And you didn't take it...
@AEW I’ll say it again, I don’t want this lol
@AEW CM Punks foot > WWE
@AEW This is why I didn't buy All Out.
@AEW Worst outcome is Punk winning and not turning heel
@AEW Save Us MJF

There were numerous other reactions to the announcement. Some even harkened the decision-making from AEW to that of WWE's former head-booker Vince McMahon.

CM Punk, too injured a week ago but able to fight Sunday? Did they consult Vince McMahon for some of his logic? #AEWDynamite I said I’d have an issue with this last week as well.

Another fan wrote:

"This is some Vince booking right here. Tony need to get Punks d**k out of his mouth."

You can view the uncensored quote here.

The outcome of this booking will be unveiled at All Out on Sunday.

What did you think of the announcement? Would you have preferred another opponent for Jon Moxley at AEW All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.

