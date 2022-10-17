"We just want The Elite, [CM] Punk can go" – Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to multiple AEW stars' uncertain future amid investigation for All Out brawl

The wrestling world has reacted to a report from Dave Meltzer suggesting that it is still unclear when The Elite and CM Punk will return to AEW.

At the AEW All Out post media scrum, Punk's verbal tirade towards the All Elite's EVPs reportedly led to a backstage brawl between him, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Nobody knows when they’re coming back, including the people who are on suspension.



Nobody knows anything of what’s going on.”



- Dave Meltzer on The Elite / CM Punk

Reacting to a recent report from Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, fans had various reactions. Some suggested that The Elite should be the ones returning to the company, whereas some were in favor of Punk returning.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Mike @FailedSlurpe @WrestlePurists I feel like at this point nobody is leaving. I think time is being taken to let things blow over and then everyone will be back and we can all move on. @WrestlePurists I feel like at this point nobody is leaving. I think time is being taken to let things blow over and then everyone will be back and we can all move on.

SazzyisElite @sazzyiselite @FailedSlurpe

Matt's baby brother & Kenny's best friend.



This won't 'blow over'.



If someone hurt my Baby Brother..

No way in HELL we can work together. @WrestlePurists Nick Jackson had a chair thrown at his head.Matt's baby brother & Kenny's best friend.This won't 'blow over'.If someone hurt my Baby Brother..No way in HELL we can work together. @FailedSlurpe @WrestlePurists Nick Jackson had a chair thrown at his head.Matt's baby brother & Kenny's best friend.This won't 'blow over'.If someone hurt my Baby Brother..No way in HELL we can work together.

FPL FEED ⚽️🦁 @fpl_feed @AaronYankeesFan @WrestlePurists Elite are washed, losing the company viewers before punk and his mate knocked them and they whole crew out @AaronYankeesFan @WrestlePurists Elite are washed, losing the company viewers before punk and his mate knocked them and they whole crew out 💀

Mateo @Jensen6six6 @WrestlePurists I'll settle for just Kenny Omega back @WrestlePurists I'll settle for just Kenny Omega back

Ted Bo @TedBowe @WrestlePurists So TK should just say they’re indefinitely suspended until further notice @WrestlePurists So TK should just say they’re indefinitely suspended until further notice

Prior to The Elite's ongoing hiatus, Omega returned to the company to team up with The Young Bucks for the AEW World Trios Championship.

The former World Champion was sidelined for several months after dropping the title to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Meanwhile, Punk won the AEW World Championship for the second time at this year's All Out pay-per-view by beating Jon Moxley in a highly awaited rematch.

Dave Meltzer recently suggested that The Elite and CM Punk want to return as soon as possible

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel are reportedly still being paid by AEW.

However, Meltzer believes that most of the absent stars are currently frustrated with their current status and want to return as soon as possible. Meltzer said:

"Regarding the situation with those suspended over the fight [CM Punk, Young Bucks, Ace Steel and Kenny Omega], none of the five have heard anything from AEW. All of the five are continuing to get paid, and when you figure the contracts for four of the five are well in excess of $1 million, the total weekly outlay for people who are not working is enormous. At least one person [not one of the five] who was there has not been interviewed and there may be others. Most are frustrated because they want to be back working at this point."

It remains to be seen when Punk, Omega, and the rest will return to the company and the plans AEW has in store for them.

