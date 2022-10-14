Frustrations reportedly on the rise among CM Punk and suspended AEW stars over extended uncertainty of future with promotion

The aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view is still fresh in the minds of wrestling fans, with the likes of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega still away from screens. There has now been an update on how they feel about the situation.

Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel have all been noticeably absent from AEW TV since their backstage altercation following the All Out pay-per-view, with no word being given by anybody on when or if they can return to the company.

The likes of Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck were also suspended for their involvement in the incident, however, they have all since returned to the company, as has Christopher Daniels, who recently promoted AEW's video game with Nakazawa in Japan.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Bryan Alvarez on WOL noted that according to several people in AEW who witnessed it, the locker room brawl between CM Punk/Ace Steel and The Elite went SIX MINUTES LONG.



But how are the main culprits feeling? Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the likes of The Elite, Steel, and Punk are not only getting paid while they're off, but they are also frustrated and want to return as soon as possible.

"Regarding the situation with those suspended over the fight (CM Punk, Young Bucks, Ace Steel and Kenny Omega), none of the five have heard anything from AEW. All of the five are continuing to get paid, and when you figure the contracts for four of the five are well in excess of $1 million, the total weekly outlay for people who are not working is enormous. At least one person (not one of the five) who was there has not been interviewed and there may be others. Most are frustrated because they want to be back working at this point." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer stated that the only person involved who might not be as eager to return is CM Punk due to his injury, but when it comes to the parties being fired, all rumors are false.

"Any rumors of anyone being fired, anyone being told they aren’t coming back or anything like that are incorrect as of midweek at least. None have been given any impression of a timetable." (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have all been out and about during their suspensions

Just because they are suspended from their place of work doesn't mean that they have to sit at home all day. In fact, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have all been spotted not just going about their days but also traveling the world.

Omega was recently in Japan, where he visited the SEGA headquarters and was scanned into the upcoming "Yakuza" video game, as well as seen catching up with former tag team partner Kota Ibushi.

🇲🇽Kevin Cabeza🇲🇽 @Kevin_Cabeza14 Kenny Omega using his time off to go to Japan and chill with Kota Ibushi is the type of content ya love to see. Great to see them reunite. Kenny Omega using his time off to go to Japan and chill with Kota Ibushi is the type of content ya love to see. Great to see them reunite. https://t.co/H0JZzMdOqE

CM Punk has been seen on the streets of Chicago, allowing fans to take photos with him while sporting an arm brace, confirming that he is injured and on the road to recovery following surgery.

As for The Young Bucks, they have been on social media promoting their new sneakers that were released in collaboration with New Balance, with Matt Jackson even saying that he will see fans very soon.

