"All of their careers have declined" - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to a possible reunion in AEW amidst rumors of former WWE personality joining the Tony Khan-led promotion

The wrestling world stormed out on Twitter to react to a potential reunion following rumors of former WWE personality Renee Paquette going to work with Tony Khan's company, AEW.

As Fightful Select initially reported, their WWE sources told them that Paquette (formerly known as Renee Young) will be AEW-bound. However, the move is yet to be finalized as the media personality and the Jacksonville-based promotion haven't spoken about it yet when asked for confirmation.

With speculation of Paquette joining Khan's company, she might be reunited with some familiar faces. She could potentially work again with now AEW stars Saraya, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, and CM Punk, who were once contributors from the defunct WWE Backstage show.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Everyone in this picture is now in AEW.

However, fans weren't really down on the possibility as they felt the upcoming potential acquisition might not do wonders after all.

Morphman @mrmorphman @mckenzieas93V2 Sadly 4 of them are nothing but injury prone.

Skunk 🦨 @PMSkunk @mckenzieas93V2 And theyve all got glass bones.. waste of time the lot of em

𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 @CelibateBaddie @mckenzieas93V2 And all of their careers have declined since unfortunately lol

Matt391 @Mpolizzi19 @mckenzieas93V2 Yeah and which ones are wrestling ?? WCW 2.0 is looking really great these days.

Kountry Entertainment @KountryEnterta1 @mckenzieas93V2 Yea none of them are doing anything worth a damn either

A netizen was critical of how the company was using the aforementioned top stars so far, including the uncertainty about Saraya's in-ring future.

Phoenix R. @Sektor30 @mckenzieas93V2 Doing jack too. Imagine signing Cole and Joe and doing absolutely nothing with them, then scaring off their top drawing wrestler with Punk. And if they let Paige wrestle, they really do want to paralyze somebody on national tv

Meanwhile, one user thought that Paquette was All Elite in terms of affiliation as she is the wife of current world champion, Jon Moxley.

Another Twitterati also stressed that before wrestling with the sports entertainment powerhouse, Punk, Cole and Joe made their names in the indie circuit and other promotions such as ROH and TNA (now IMPACT).

Queen Homu 👑 VTuber Manager (V-Magic 🪄) @Queen_Homu

CM Punk

Adam Cole

Samoa Joe

Queen Homu 👑 VTuber Manager (V-Magic 🪄) @Queen_Homu

CM Punk

Adam Cole

Samoa Joe

All made their names elsewhere before being scooped up by WWE. I associate Joe more with Impact/TNA than I do WWE tbh and Cole is more ROH bc that's how I became familiar with them @mckenzieas93V2 To all the people talking about how AEW is only taking Ex WWE guys

Fans were also skeptical on how Paquette would be utilized in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

JFL @LabelleJf



JFL @LabelleJf

and Cole & Joe they still wrestle there ? oh yea one is having fun on rampage and the other is on the shelf @mckenzieas93V2 Punk is done, Paige is one move away from career ending, Renee will be worthless there

It will be interesting to see if Renee Paquette's move to All Elite Wrestling comes to fruition.

What are the former contributors of WWE Backstage up to in AEW these days?

CM Punk, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe and Saraya have their different fates in AEW so far.

Punk is currently injured after being marred by controversy from the All Out media scrum when he had a skirmish with The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

Cole is also out too due to a concussion and torn labrum problems. He last wrestled at Forbidden Door in June for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Joe, who is the ROH World TV Champion, has just returned recently and is currently associating himself with ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR and TNT Champion Wardlow as "WarJoe."

Saraya made a sensational debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam and followed it up by delivering an emphatic statement against Britt Baker. Just last week, she renewed her old physicality in AEW after a fisticup with The Doctor.

Do you think former WWE personality Renee Paquette will go to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

