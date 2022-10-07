"A lights-out exploding barbed wire deathmatch? YOU GOT IT!" - Twitter erupts with puzzling reactions to Saraya (fka Paige) reportedly being cleared to compete in AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Saraya seemingly being cleared to compete in AEW.

The former WWE star made her debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Since her arrival, the former Divas Champion has been feuding with Britt Baker and her allies.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Dr. Michael Sampson has officially cleared the former Paige to wrestle again. Reacting to the development, some fans expressed their concern for the star and hinted that this might not be the best of decisions considering AEW's booking patterns.

On this week's Dynamite, Saraya got involved in a physical altercation for the first time in years. After a six-woman tag team match, she brawled with the heels and also landed a kick on Rebel.

Wrestling veteran SoCal Val thinks that Saraya shouldn't return to the ring anytime soon

TNA veteran SoCal Val believes Saraya shouldn't wrestle anytime soon in AEW. Speaking on GAWTV, Val claimed that the former WWE star should return to the ring only if she thinks it's necessary.

The 36-year-old further added that AEW shouldn't rush the former NXT Women's Champion in-ring comeback. She said:

"So, for her own health’s sake, I hope she only does it if it’s definitely something that she should be doing. And she’s very smart. They would never rush her into doing it and she would never rush into doing it. But I wouldn’t want to see it unless it’s 1000% safe for her."

It has been years since the former Paige retired from in-ring competition. Following her neck injury, she primarily worked as a manager/valet in WWE, appearing alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as part of the Absolution faction.

She was also the SmackDown general manager for a brief period and has already played a massive role in promoting the current AEW Women's Division.

