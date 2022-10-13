"Will never forgive CM Punk" - Twitter erupts in rage to suspended AEW star's absence on Dynamite's debut in Canada 

While AEW's first venture into Canada seemed to be a major success, many fans were still let down by the absence of Kenny Omega and the Elite on Dynamite.

Following the widely publicized and infamous media scrum after All Out, CM Punk and the Elite were reportedly involved in a massive backstage brawl. This led to a number of suspensions being handed out to multiple AEW personnel immediately after the incident.

While a few of the suspended individuals have returned to the Promotion, major stars like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still out of the active scene. CM Punk is also absent as of now, with a suspension as well as an arm injury.

The announcement of All Elite Wrestling having its first show in Canada had a lot of people expecting Kenny Omega to show up as well, given the star's nationality is Canadian. However, fans were disappointed as the show ended with no such return happening.

This led to a barrage of Tweets flooding social media.

Acid Unknown @DarkraiDBond I will never forgive CM Punk for depriving us of a home country Kenny Omega welcome. The Elite need to come back. I miss yall I will never forgive CM Punk for depriving us of a home country Kenny Omega welcome. The Elite need to come back. I miss yall

Gigantopithecus @skull_stomp I miss Kenny Omega and I’m not afraid to say it. I miss Kenny Omega and I’m not afraid to say it.

Courtney @flojohooligan @TonyKhan how are you going to have Dynamite IN Canada and not have the GOAT Kenny Omega show up?🤔🤔🤔 @TonyKhan how are you going to have Dynamite IN Canada and not have the GOAT Kenny Omega show up?🤔🤔🤔

Courtney @flojohooligan It’s missing Kenny Omega hours… It’s missing Kenny Omega hours… https://t.co/G7iixQvrYC

SirGreatOne23 @SirGreatOne23 @melissax1125 I still have hope of Kenny Omega on Rampage @melissax1125 I still have hope of Kenny Omega on Rampage 😂😂❤️

LadyWrestleDown @LadyWrestleDown Damn you TK!! No Young Bucks and NO Omega IN CANADA?!!! Like why is Kenny Omega even suspended??!!! So disappointing #AEWDynamite Damn you TK!! No Young Bucks and NO Omega IN CANADA?!!! Like why is Kenny Omega even suspended??!!! So disappointing #AEWDynamite https://t.co/OdPXpM4UdK

corinne Ω 🌸 @whirlingcandy kenny omega really should have been at the first ever aew canada show but i'm not losing hope. one day him & the bucks will be back and i feel like we're getting closer to their return. kenny omega really should have been at the first ever aew canada show but i'm not losing hope. one day him & the bucks will be back and i feel like we're getting closer to their return. ❤️

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager TSN in Canada is airing the Kenny Omega documentary right after Dynamite. The irony. TSN in Canada is airing the Kenny Omega documentary right after Dynamite. The irony.

The Elite. #AEWDynamite in Canada without Kenny Omega feels wrong.The Elite. #AEWDynamite in Canada without Kenny Omega feels wrong.The Elite.

It remains to be seen whether the Cleaner will be back in the Jacksonville-based Promotion anytime soon.

The return of the suspended AEW stars may have been spoiled already

While there has been no official statement regarding the timeline for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks' return, an accidental slip-up by the Promotion may have given away their status.

The Elite Point of View presenter, Kyle Masters, posted something on Twitter that could give away the reappearance of the previous Trios Champions. In the arena's shops, the Jacksonville-based company was seen showcasing merchandise from The Elite.

"Interesting shirt at the merch store tonight @AEWDynamite 👀👀👀"

Does this mean that the Elite are on their way to rejoining the Promotion? Only time will tell.

