"He knew Triple H would treat him right" - Twitter erupts to rampant rumors of allegedly departed AEW star wanting to return to WWE under new regime

Recent rumors surrounding AEW star Malakai Black have caused a lot of uproar in the pro wrestling community, as fans argue over whether WWE is a better fit for him.

The Dutch Destroyer had a successful run in the NXT division, where he bagged the top gold in 2018. He also appeared in the RAW and SmackDown brands, facing off against stars like Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) and Buddy Matthews (then known as Murphy).

Malakai Black was released from WWE on June 2. Shortly after, he joined AEW to kick-start his faction, the House of Black.

However, recent rumors have marred Malakai's status following his match at the All Out pay-per-view. Amidst the speculation, Black himself has confirmed that he indeed asked for his release from Tony Khan. The star cited several reasons for this while summarizing that many rumors about him were false.

Following a recent report about his time left on the promotion, fans discussed the relatively long duration of five years on Black's AEW contract and whether he'll be back in WWE under Triple H's regime.

GeckLives @Geck730009 @WrestlePurists I'm sure he wanted to go back because he knew Triple H would treat him right. Plus the fact that his wife is there . Who could blame him? He wasn't/ isn't being used properly in AEW. I love TK and AEW, but he got lost in the fold. @WrestlePurists I'm sure he wanted to go back because he knew Triple H would treat him right. Plus the fact that his wife is there . Who could blame him? He wasn't/ isn't being used properly in AEW. I love TK and AEW, but he got lost in the fold.

Unpaid Critic @Unpaid__Critic

People who signed 5 year deals wants out Bay Bay ! @WrestlePurists Just Accept Tony Khan dropped the ball !People who signed 5 year deals wants out Bay Bay ! @WrestlePurists Just Accept Tony Khan dropped the ball ! People who signed 5 year deals wants out Bay Bay !

TrussInGod91 @God91In @WrestlePurists Tony def flopped this one. Eventually Aleister Black aka Malaki Black will be back home in WWE @WrestlePurists Tony def flopped this one. Eventually Aleister Black aka Malaki Black will be back home in WWE

Brendan @randiscortex @WrestlePurists He’s still listed on the roster page. When he’s taken off ok. Hasn’t happened yet. Hope for the best where ever he is. @WrestlePurists He’s still listed on the roster page. When he’s taken off ok. Hasn’t happened yet. Hope for the best where ever he is.

A B @AB65626463 @WrestlePurists I wish Malakai nothing but the Best. But come he was Lucky that AEW existed when he was released in a pandemic. It would be extremely ungrateful of him to dump them and go back as soon as Triple H takeover WWE. @WrestlePurists I wish Malakai nothing but the Best. But come he was Lucky that AEW existed when he was released in a pandemic. It would be extremely ungrateful of him to dump them and go back as soon as Triple H takeover WWE.

Edwin Lopez 🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴 @CT_Wailord @AB65626463 @WrestlePurists And he was booked terribly though the house of black was pretty cool. Wasn’t working out, AEW has a bloated roster. Think it’s best for all parties that he does go back to WWE. @AB65626463 @WrestlePurists And he was booked terribly though the house of black was pretty cool. Wasn’t working out, AEW has a bloated roster. Think it’s best for all parties that he does go back to WWE.

Perfect @EvilVillainCell @WrestlePurists Why he sign in the first place , wait why he get fired from wwe anyways @WrestlePurists Why he sign in the first place , wait why he get fired from wwe anyways

Jamie Farrell @uhejnjd @WrestlePurists Didn't Malakai release a statement saying "Hey, if you hear anything about me that hasn't officially come from me. Its not true." @WrestlePurists Didn't Malakai release a statement saying "Hey, if you hear anything about me that hasn't officially come from me. Its not true."

dillZNICK @ZnickDill @WrestlePurists Wasn't he saying how happy he was there recently and that he had totally creative freedom? Dude bailes not even a year in a 5 year contract.. lol @WrestlePurists Wasn't he saying how happy he was there recently and that he had totally creative freedom? Dude bailes not even a year in a 5 year contract.. lol

🖤 Jinx 🖤 @AliTheJinx



Black specifically said that if it didnt come from the horses mouth, dont believe it.



The fact that people within AEW have shared so much of the mans PRIVATE battles and conversations is gross and needs to stop. @WrestlePurists Meltzer has no right to make this statement. Period.Black specifically said that if it didnt come from the horses mouth, dont believe it.The fact that people within AEW have shared so much of the mans PRIVATE battles and conversations is gross and needs to stop. @WrestlePurists Meltzer has no right to make this statement. Period. Black specifically said that if it didnt come from the horses mouth, dont believe it. The fact that people within AEW have shared so much of the mans PRIVATE battles and conversations is gross and needs to stop.

With Malakai Black clarifying that he just needed a break, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

The House of Black is scheduled to have a match on AEW Grand Slam this week

While Malakai Black's status in the Jacksonville-based company remains uncertain, his faction members are slated to have a big match on the Grand Slam special.

This week's Rampage will feature Buddy Matthews and Brody King following up on the latter's feud with Darby Allin. Sting and Darby will take on the duo in a no disqualification tag team match.

It remains to be seen whether the House of Black will prevail in the absence of Malakai or if Darby and Sting will be taking the win.

Who do you think will win on Grand Slam: Rampage? Sound off in the comments below!

