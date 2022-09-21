"He knew Triple H would treat him right" - Twitter erupts to rampant rumors of allegedly departed AEW star wanting to return to WWE under new regime

Recent rumors surrounding AEW star Malakai Black have caused a lot of uproar in the pro wrestling community, as fans argue over whether WWE is a better fit for him.
The Dutch Destroyer had a successful run in the NXT division, where he bagged the top gold in 2018. He also appeared in the RAW and SmackDown brands, facing off against stars like Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) and Buddy Matthews (then known as Murphy).
Malakai Black was released from WWE on June 2. Shortly after, he joined AEW to kick-start his faction, the House of Black.
However, recent rumors have marred Malakai's status following his match at the All Out pay-per-view. Amidst the speculation, Black himself has confirmed that he indeed asked for his release from Tony Khan. The star cited several reasons for this while summarizing that many rumors about him were false.
Following a recent report about his time left on the promotion, fans discussed the relatively long duration of five years on Black's AEW contract and whether he'll be back in WWE under Triple H's regime.
With Malakai Black clarifying that he just needed a break, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.
The House of Black is scheduled to have a match on AEW Grand Slam this week
While Malakai Black's status in the Jacksonville-based company remains uncertain, his faction members are slated to have a big match on the Grand Slam special.
This week's Rampage will feature Buddy Matthews and Brody King following up on the latter's feud with Darby Allin. Sting and Darby will take on the duo in a no disqualification tag team match.
It remains to be seen whether the House of Black will prevail in the absence of Malakai or if Darby and Sting will be taking the win.
