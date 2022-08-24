"Roman's 4 moves draw more audiences" - Twitter erupts after surprising comparison between WWE's Roman Reigns and former AEW World Champion

The wrestling world reacted to a comparison between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on social media.

The Tribal Chief has been dominant in the global juggernaut since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He has brushed aside credible opponents like Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, and Bryan Danielson (f.k.a. Daniel Bryan), to name a few.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His next major title is set to take place against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega became the third world champion in AEW by defeating Jon Moxley at the Winter Is Coming event in 2020. He successfully defended the title against the likes of Moxley, Pac, Orange Cassidy, etc., before losing the gold to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

The Cleaner took a hiatus following the world title loss to recover from multiple injuries. He made his return on last week's edition of Dynamite, teaming up with The Young Bucks in the trios tournament.

Twitter user "WrestleCringe" recently shared a picture comparing the accomplishments and weaknesses of Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega. You can check it out HERE.

Naturally, the Twitterati exploded as both are pivotal members of the top two pro wrestling promotions. Here are a few of the reactions:

Mewmin @Mewm1n



Both are great for different reasons. @WrestIeCringe I find Kenny more entertaining in the ring, prefer his work, but Roman can also produce golf with the right talent and his change over the last couple of years has elevated him.Both are great for different reasons. @WrestIeCringe I find Kenny more entertaining in the ring, prefer his work, but Roman can also produce golf with the right talent and his change over the last couple of years has elevated him.Both are great for different reasons.

TrapDemoLord @WhiteGurlsTrap @WrestIeCringe Roman big matches get 2.4 million live viewers Kenny return match got 863k end of story @WrestIeCringe Roman big matches get 2.4 million live viewers Kenny return match got 863k end of story

Big Ben @BPukay904 @WrestIeCringe Who makes the company they are in more money…. I like Kenny but Roman is the Top Guy @WrestIeCringe Who makes the company they are in more money…. I like Kenny but Roman is the Top Guy

reaper @SuplexCityBiach @WrestIeCringe Roman's 4 moves draw more audiences and money than kenny's 400+ moves @WrestIeCringe Roman's 4 moves draw more audiences and money than kenny's 400+ moves

Ethan Jarvis @bruh_itssnow @WrestIeCringe Kenny is definitely a top 20 wrestler. But he will always be below Roman Reigns. Kenny may be a better wrestler but Roman is by far a better performer and entertainer then Kenny @WrestIeCringe Kenny is definitely a top 20 wrestler. But he will always be below Roman Reigns. Kenny may be a better wrestler but Roman is by far a better performer and entertainer then Kenny

Krondos @Krondos1 @Mewm1n @WrestIeCringe both are overrated, B+ midcarders, Roman have a pretty good family so he can skip the line, Kenny nobody cared about him untill his match with Okada, he will be aways the other AJ @Mewm1n @WrestIeCringe both are overrated, B+ midcarders, Roman have a pretty good family so he can skip the line, Kenny nobody cared about him untill his match with Okada, he will be aways the other AJ

Reika Sky 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮🏴‍☠️ Callous BLINK @kabukibutterfly @WrestIeCringe 5 star ranked matches and performers are worthless and meaningless on the grand scheme of things if they can't even hook a lot of casuals into the industry. @WrestIeCringe 5 star ranked matches and performers are worthless and meaningless on the grand scheme of things if they can't even hook a lot of casuals into the industry.

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Jim Cornette slammed Kenny Omega's promo on AEW Dynamite

Following The Cleaner and The Young Bucks' victory against La Faccion Ingobernable on the Wednesday night show, Omega cut a promo stating his goals in pro wrestling.

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the segment and expressed his displeasure on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience:

"He is going to change the f***ing way I throw up after dinner. Maybe he is going to send it to you by mental telepathy. These thwarts are convinced that they are hugely important. Vastly more important than they actually are. But the douchebaggery drips from them every time you hear them speak. And who are they trying to identify with here? Other douchebags with sing-song voices?" said Cornette.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will face the winners of the match between United Empire and Death Triangle in the semi-finals of the trios tournament. It will be interesting to see if they go the distance and capture the gold at the All Out pay-per-view.

Do you think Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega are at the same level in the pro wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell