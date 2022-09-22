"He should not be holding a world title at this point" - Twitter explodes in anger to Chris Jericho defeating popular AEW star in title match on Dynamite

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, leaving the fans furious.
The title bout went back-and-forth and featured offenses from both men. However, in the end, Jericho's tactics prevailed again as he used referee Aubrey Edwards as a distraction.
This allowed The Wizard to hit a low blow and the Judas effect on Claudio to become the new ROH World Champion, much to the surprise of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.
Over on Twitter, wrestling fans were in disbelief upon seeing Jericho win the ROH World Title.
"HOLY SH*T. Chris Jericho is the new ROH World Champion?! WHY?!?! Grand Slam SOUNDS amazing and to call upon Claudio and Jericho to open the show the way they did was INCREDIBLE. I don’t care for the ROH stuff on Dynamite but my god was that a great match but WHY?!? #AEWGrandSlam."
One fan thought the finish to the bout was lackluster.
"That ending s*cked man."
Another user claimed that Jericho would bring disgrace to the ROH World Championship.
This user just questioned the credibility of The Wizard.
Some claimed that Jericho winning a world title was a bad call.
Lastly, fans were confused about why The Wizard won the belt even though ROH was about to get a TV deal.
With the win, Jericho is now an eight-time world champion and is the first to hold WWE, WCW, World Heavyweight, AEW, and ROH World Championships.
What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.
