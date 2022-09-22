"He should not be holding a world title at this point" - Twitter explodes in anger to Chris Jericho defeating popular AEW star in title match on Dynamite

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, leaving the fans furious.

The title bout went back-and-forth and featured offenses from both men. However, in the end, Jericho's tactics prevailed again as he used referee Aubrey Edwards as a distraction.

This allowed The Wizard to hit a low blow and the Judas effect on Claudio to become the new ROH World Champion, much to the surprise of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Over on Twitter, wrestling fans were in disbelief upon seeing Jericho win the ROH World Title.

"HOLY SH*T. Chris Jericho is the new ROH World Champion?! WHY?!?! Grand Slam SOUNDS amazing and to call upon Claudio and Jericho to open the show the way they did was INCREDIBLE. I don’t care for the ROH stuff on Dynamite but my god was that a great match but WHY?!? #AEWGrandSlam."

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x First match of the show and Tony Khan has already taken an L by having Chris Jericho win the ROH World Title. #AEWDynamite First match of the show and Tony Khan has already taken an L by having Chris Jericho win the ROH World Title. #AEWDynamite

Greg @athleticfan33



#AEW LMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Chris Jericho wins the ROH title. WOW!!!!! This just buried that title more. And that's putting aside how winded Jericho got throughout the match. #AEW Dynamite LMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Chris Jericho wins the ROH title. WOW!!!!! This just buried that title more. And that's putting aside how winded Jericho got throughout the match.#AEW #AEWDynamite

One fan thought the finish to the bout was lackluster.

"That ending s*cked man."

Check out the tweet here.

Another user claimed that Jericho would bring disgrace to the ROH World Championship.

MentalAlcatraz @MentalAlcatraz @IAmJericho wins and brings dishonor to the ROH title lol @IAmJericho wins and brings dishonor to the ROH title lol

This user just questioned the credibility of The Wizard.

Tasuki VR @TasukiVR @bksfishing @SeanRossSapp What credibility does a 50 year old bring to a title. I love me some chris jericho but he should not be holding a world title at this point. @bksfishing @SeanRossSapp What credibility does a 50 year old bring to a title. I love me some chris jericho but he should not be holding a world title at this point.

Some claimed that Jericho winning a world title was a bad call.

Camilo @Highlife9719 @JDfromNY206 Very wrong decision smh get Jericho off my tv bro @JDfromNY206 Very wrong decision smh get Jericho off my tv bro

Lastly, fans were confused about why The Wizard won the belt even though ROH was about to get a TV deal.

JJ 😈 @KingJordan_57 @JDfromNY206 This outcome doesn’t make sense. I thought the whole point of Claudio winning was to get ROH a TV deal if Jericho is going to be used in that manner, why didn’t you give Jericho the title in the first place? @JDfromNY206 This outcome doesn’t make sense. I thought the whole point of Claudio winning was to get ROH a TV deal if Jericho is going to be used in that manner, why didn’t you give Jericho the title in the first place?

With the win, Jericho is now an eight-time world champion and is the first to hold WWE, WCW, World Heavyweight, AEW, and ROH World Championships.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far