"Nervous that [CM] Punk was leaving" - Twitter explodes to claims about the AEW star reaggravating his foot injury against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

During the AEW World Championship unification bout on Dynamite, CM Punk seemingly reinjured his foot while delivering a Roundhouse Kick to Jon Moxley.

Punk clutched his foot afterward and was severely hurt as he screamed in pain. This allowed Moxley to take advantage of the unfortunate situation by hitting the Death Rider twice on his opponent to win the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter shared their two cents about what happened to The Second City Saint during the contest.

A fan made a bold claim by saying the squash match happened because Punk might leave, and the company was frightened he would not show up at the All Out event.

DALE PORTER @Chillin4reallin @AEW No, Punk is leaving. That's why they pushed the match up, they was nervous that Punk was walking out and wouldn't be there.

Another user stated that Punk wasn't healthy heading into the contest and praised AEW's decision to put the undisputed title on Moxley.

Maxime Langevin @MaxLangevin

Maxime Langevin @MaxLangevin @AEW Yea. So Punk wasn't ready to comeback and they wanted a "real" champion for #AllOut It's a good decision in my book.

A fan noted that The Second City Saint should take time off to recuperate from his injury and expressed optimism for the future of the AEW World Championship.

Martin Brunet @Martin_Brunet @MaxLangevin @AEW Agreed, needed more time than expected to heal the injury and therefore wanted to give up the belt proper. I hope we focus on the show rather than the business moving forward.

Meanwhile, this netizen claimed Punk is still injured and made his return to drop the title to The Purveyor of Violence.

James @JimmyD_95 @AEW CM punk must have really injured himself and had to just fake comeback to make it make sense to lose the title to mox. Right thing to do. Mox is king!

Another user highlighted that the former world champion didn't injure his foot during the sequence mentioned above.

jasoñ c. @v8dreaming @AEW I don't see where an injury happened. Like, nothing. I put it in slow motion and watched his ankle. Nothing.

A fan also expressed his disappointment over the result of the match.

Steve @oreillyspins @AEW If Punk is really hurt again after a simple missed spin kick, he should just retire, that was a joke. All that hype for the match and it's over in 2 minutes, what a let down.

A fan questioned if Punk jumped off the turnbuckle while entering the ring.

Jorge Godinez @phaze_uno3 @AEW Did he jump the top of buckle when he entered the ring tho??

One user said it was unfortunate for Punk to injure his left foot.

KD Singh @SaskerutheUlt @AEW It's bad luck that the foot that got injured wasn't the foot that CM Punk used to kick Mox

Finally, some fans speculated about what happened to The Second City Saint on Wednesday's show.

Tim @EppersonTim @AEW Lol he grabbed the foot that he didn't kick with 😂😂😂

You can check the results of this week's Dynamite here.

Fans react to CM Punk's performance in the undisputed world title bout on AEW Dynamite

Twitter was buzzing after the shocking result of the AEW World Championship unification match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk.

Fans immediately reacted to Punk's poor outing in the match. A Twitter user stated that The Second City Saint "jobbed" on Vince McMahon's birthday. Meanwhile, another user highlighted that Punk losing quickly on McMahon's birthday was fitting.

MD @MDnebraska31 Cm punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday is so fitting. #AEWDynamite

One fan jokingly said that the former WWE Chairman was the one who really booked the undisputed world championship match.

Isaiah 👑 @HoodieIsaiah Vince McMahon booked that CM Punk vs Moxley match

Meanwhile, one netizen posted a GIF of Triple H when he talked about the infamous "golden shovel."

Ethan @Turbo_Lover6 Triple H seeing Tony give the golden shovel to CM Punk https://t.co/ihB0luaDYO

For now, it remains to be seen if The Second City Saint will be able to recuperate from his injury and challenge Moxley for the coveted world title at the All Out pay-per-view in the former's hometown of Chicago.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk seemingly reaggravating his foot injury? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

