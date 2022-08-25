"Nervous that [CM] Punk was leaving" - Twitter explodes to claims about the AEW star reaggravating his foot injury against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

During the AEW World Championship unification bout on Dynamite, CM Punk seemingly reinjured his foot while delivering a Roundhouse Kick to Jon Moxley.
Punk clutched his foot afterward and was severely hurt as he screamed in pain. This allowed Moxley to take advantage of the unfortunate situation by hitting the Death Rider twice on his opponent to win the Undisputed AEW World Championship.
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter shared their two cents about what happened to The Second City Saint during the contest.
A fan made a bold claim by saying the squash match happened because Punk might leave, and the company was frightened he would not show up at the All Out event.
Another user stated that Punk wasn't healthy heading into the contest and praised AEW's decision to put the undisputed title on Moxley.
A fan noted that The Second City Saint should take time off to recuperate from his injury and expressed optimism for the future of the AEW World Championship.
Meanwhile, this netizen claimed Punk is still injured and made his return to drop the title to The Purveyor of Violence.
Another user highlighted that the former world champion didn't injure his foot during the sequence mentioned above.
A fan also expressed his disappointment over the result of the match.
A fan questioned if Punk jumped off the turnbuckle while entering the ring.
One user said it was unfortunate for Punk to injure his left foot.
Finally, some fans speculated about what happened to The Second City Saint on Wednesday's show.
Fans react to CM Punk's performance in the undisputed world title bout on AEW Dynamite
Twitter was buzzing after the shocking result of the AEW World Championship unification match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk.
Fans immediately reacted to Punk's poor outing in the match. A Twitter user stated that The Second City Saint "jobbed" on Vince McMahon's birthday. Meanwhile, another user highlighted that Punk losing quickly on McMahon's birthday was fitting.
One fan jokingly said that the former WWE Chairman was the one who really booked the undisputed world championship match.
Meanwhile, one netizen posted a GIF of Triple H when he talked about the infamous "golden shovel."
For now, it remains to be seen if The Second City Saint will be able to recuperate from his injury and challenge Moxley for the coveted world title at the All Out pay-per-view in the former's hometown of Chicago.
