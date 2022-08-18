"Roman Reigns was the 3rd best member of The Shield" - Twitter explodes after CM Punk makes multiple WWE references to humiliate Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

In the opening moments of this week's AEW Dynamite presented by HBO's Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, CM Punk didn't hold back as he fired another great promo.
During the promo, Punk threw shade at Jon Moxley's history with The Shield. Punk boldly stated that the latter was only the "third best member" of the group. Punk also referenced WWE stars like Eddie Guerrero, John Cena and Kofi Kingston, with the latter being a jab at Moxley's friend, Eddie Kingston.
The Twitter universe immediately jumped in and shared some thoughts on the heated verbal exchange turned brawl between Punk and Moxley.
This fan objected to Punk's claim by saying Roman Reigns was the third-best member of The Shield instead.
This user joked over Punk's jab at Moxley's run with the iconic faction.
Another user said that The Second City saint was on the jets in his segment.
This user stated that what CM Punk did was just a show of respect instead of throwing shots at WWE.
Another user only questioned how many WWE personalities CM Punk was going to mention.
Meanwhile, this fan thought that Punk was now the most hateable man in wrestling.
A couple of netizens also have thoughts on Punk's mention of his former tag-team partner, Kingston.
A fan was heartbroken over what the lineal AEW World Champion said to the interim title-holder.
Lastly, one user claimed that Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Miz got over in AEW more than the ones Punk faced.
The smoke between Punk and Moxley will culminate next week on AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. Instead at All Out, the Undisputed AEW World Championship will be decided on the said episode.
Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.
Who do you think will win between CM Punk and Jon Moxley next week? Sound off in the comments section below.
