"Roman Reigns was the 3rd best member of The Shield" - Twitter explodes after CM Punk makes multiple WWE references to humiliate Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

In the opening moments of this week's AEW Dynamite presented by HBO's Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, CM Punk didn't hold back as he fired another great promo.

During the promo, Punk threw shade at Jon Moxley's history with The Shield. Punk boldly stated that the latter was only the "third best member" of the group. Punk also referenced WWE stars like Eddie Guerrero, John Cena and Kofi Kingston, with the latter being a jab at Moxley's friend, Eddie Kingston.

The Twitter universe immediately jumped in and shared some thoughts on the heated verbal exchange turned brawl between Punk and Moxley.

This fan objected to Punk's claim by saying Roman Reigns was the third-best member of The Shield instead.

This user joked over Punk's jab at Moxley's run with the iconic faction.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #AEWDynamite CM Punk just called Jon Moxley the 3rd best member of The Shield. He really didn’t have to go there CM Punk just called Jon Moxley the 3rd best member of The Shield. He really didn’t have to go there 😂 #AEWDynamite

Another user said that The Second City saint was on the jets in his segment.

IWC's Favorite Heel @Te_Thaheel CM Punk just gave Eddie Guerrero John Cena and Kofi Kingston flowers in one promo 🤣🤣🤣 mans ain't holding back CM Punk just gave Eddie Guerrero John Cena and Kofi Kingston flowers in one promo 🤣🤣🤣 mans ain't holding back

This user stated that what CM Punk did was just a show of respect instead of throwing shots at WWE.

Joe hears the Battle Cry under the Devil’s Sky @dropjoehold



#AEWDynamite During that promo, CM Punk praised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and John Cena. I bet people on here still count it as shots towards WWE though just because he simply mentioned them despite it all being positive. During that promo, CM Punk praised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and John Cena. I bet people on here still count it as shots towards WWE though just because he simply mentioned them despite it all being positive.#AEWDynamite

Another user only questioned how many WWE personalities CM Punk was going to mention.

Meanwhile, this fan thought that Punk was now the most hateable man in wrestling.

Erik @eriknaquin14



CM Punk you are what you hate

CM Punk has become the ass kisser and has become John Cena



#AEWDynamite I remember when CM Punk told John Cena you are what you hateCM Punk you are what you hateCM Punk has become the ass kisser and has become John Cena I remember when CM Punk told John Cena you are what you hateCM Punk you are what you hateCM Punk has become the ass kisser and has become John Cena#AEWDynamite

A couple of netizens also have thoughts on Punk's mention of his former tag-team partner, Kingston.

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_



Kofi Kingston at home just minding his business :



#AEWDynamite CM Punk: Eddie Kingston is the second best Kingston I’ve ever shared a locker room with.Kofi Kingston at home just minding his business : CM Punk: Eddie Kingston is the second best Kingston I’ve ever shared a locker room with.Kofi Kingston at home just minding his business :#AEWDynamite https://t.co/aqQg3DpHZ0

Wayne @BigMFWayne CM Punk just put Kofi Kingston over that’s a good guy in that ring #AEWDynamite CM Punk just put Kofi Kingston over that’s a good guy in that ring #AEWDynamite

A fan was heartbroken over what the lineal AEW World Champion said to the interim title-holder.

✨ₐₘₐₙdₐ✨ @EndOfDays05



Omgggg Cm Punk just broke my heart some!!! Talking about how “Moxley is the third best in his own group which seems to be common theme for him” - clearly talking about The Shield. Omgggg Cm Punk just broke my heart some!!! Talking about how “Moxley is the third best in his own group which seems to be common theme for him” - clearly talking about The Shield. 😭😭💔💔

Lastly, one user claimed that Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Miz got over in AEW more than the ones Punk faced.

Commie Vercetti @TraptInAmerica The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns

have all got bigger rubs during the new CM Punk era

than anyone he's actually wrestled since coming back. The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have all got bigger rubs during the new CM Punk erathan anyone he's actually wrestled since coming back.

The smoke between Punk and Moxley will culminate next week on AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. Instead at All Out, the Undisputed AEW World Championship will be decided on the said episode.

Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Who do you think will win between CM Punk and Jon Moxley next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali