"On this day, AEW fans see clearly" - Twitter explodes to comparisons of top star with WWE legend Edge on Dynamite 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Edge is currently feuding with The Judgment Day in WWE
Wrestling fans have reacted to the AEW crowd in Canada chanting "Edge is better" at Christian Cage.

Despite Cage's current injury, he is active on AEW television and is doing an incredible job as a heel. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is currently feuding with his former Jurassic Express stablemate Jungle Boy.

During Luchasaurus' match against Jungle Boy, Cage received mixed reactions from the Toronto audience. In response, fans on Twitter claimed that the Toronto crowd was not wrong.

The majority agreed with Toronto favoring The Rated-R Superstar over his long-time tag team partner and friend. Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Just been told the AEW crowd was chanting "Edge is better" at Christian, at least some of them have taste
@JustAlyxCentral Edge was better but you can't compare it I'm sick of AEW vs WWE bs
An edge is better chant…. Strike one Canada
"Edge is better" enters the list of most offensive chants in wrestling history.
@reigns_era They ain't wrong
@reigns_era He been active more than Christian
@reigns_era On this day, AEW fans see clearly.
@reigns_era Rare W crowd
@reigns_era Can’t blame them cause they’re obviously not lying
@reigns_era They ain’t wrong
@reigns_era They are right, though. Love them both, but yeah…

Edge is also feuding with his former Judgment Day stablemates in WWE. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley booted The Rated-R Superstar out of the faction and replaced him with Finn Balor. The latter recently beat the Hall of Famer in an "I Quit" Match at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

What was your reaction to the crowd chant? Sound off in the comments below.

