"John Cena to AEW confirmed" - Twitter explodes as fans predict WWE legend to jump ship and face Jon Moxley at All Out this year

Jon Moxley's backstage segment following his epic victory on Dynamite has turned a lot of heads because of his apparent reference to WWE Legend John Cena.
The Purveyor of Violence faced CM Punk this week in a singles match to unify the AEW World Championship. While fans expected a tooth-and-nail fight, Moxley was able to squash Punk within minutes of the match commencing.
Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club member, cut an emphatic promo backstage. The now undisputed champion gloated over his decisive win while referring to himself as "The Guy."
Furthermore, Jon Moxley also said the line "my time is now," which is an iconic catchphrase of legendary John Cena. It is also the name of the latter's WWE theme song.
These sly references led to massive speculation about Cena joining AEW. Many people apparently think that the Cenation leader will appear at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, All Out.
While there is no confirmed news of Cena joining Tony Khan's promotion, Moxley's words have garnered much attention. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens at the upcoming pay-per-view.
