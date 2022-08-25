"John Cena to AEW confirmed" - Twitter explodes as fans predict WWE legend to jump ship and face Jon Moxley at All Out this year

Jon Moxley's backstage segment following his epic victory on Dynamite has turned a lot of heads because of his apparent reference to WWE Legend John Cena.

The Purveyor of Violence faced CM Punk this week in a singles match to unify the AEW World Championship. While fans expected a tooth-and-nail fight, Moxley was able to squash Punk within minutes of the match commencing.

Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club member, cut an emphatic promo backstage. The now undisputed champion gloated over his decisive win while referring to himself as "The Guy."

Furthermore, Jon Moxley also said the line "my time is now," which is an iconic catchphrase of legendary John Cena. It is also the name of the latter's WWE theme song.

These sly references led to massive speculation about Cena joining AEW. Many people apparently think that the Cenation leader will appear at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, All Out.

Truman 🦉. Preston, Owlsquire 🦉 @theTruman Mox/Cena at All Out is gonna be WILD. Mox/Cena at All Out is gonna be WILD.

Eric Denton @JabronieRamone @Jamie_iovine Weirdest part was Mox using the name of Cena’s theme song twice in his post match promo. I can’t be right? @Jamie_iovine Weirdest part was Mox using the name of Cena’s theme song twice in his post match promo. I can’t be right?

Dan Simpson, A BBS Production @danpgsimpson



John Cena vs Jon Moxley at All Out confirmed @BitchtheGreat1 Mox said "his time is now in the promo"John Cena vs Jon Moxley at All Out confirmed @BitchtheGreat1 Mox said "his time is now in the promo"John Cena vs Jon Moxley at All Out confirmed

Jason Martinez @jasmartinez76 @jessithebuckeye Why the hell was mox quoting cena. Your time is up my time is right damn now? If I hear the horns in aew I’ll mark out worse then the American dragon theme #withwords @jessithebuckeye Why the hell was mox quoting cena. Your time is up my time is right damn now? If I hear the horns in aew I’ll mark out worse then the American dragon theme #withwords

Craig matos @Matos614 @JaimsVanDerBeek im gonna pull on that mox promo…the ending lines, surprise Cena vs Mox main event! @JaimsVanDerBeek im gonna pull on that mox promo…the ending lines, surprise Cena vs Mox main event!

While there is no confirmed news of Cena joining Tony Khan's promotion, Moxley's words have garnered much attention. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Do you think John Cena will show up in AEW All Out? Sound off in the comments below!

