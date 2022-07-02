"Nasty heel for the babyface champion to overcome" - Twitter explodes as unexpected star becomes the No. 1 contender for Jon Moxley's interim AEW World Title

AEW star Brody King emerged victorious in the first-ever Royal Rampage, becoming the number one contender for Jon Moxley's world title.

The Purveyor of Violence recently won the interim AEW World Championship after defeating NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Earlier this week, Tony Khan announced a 20-man battle royal to determine the first challenger for Moxley.

Twitter erupted after the House of Black member eliminated Darby Allin to win the high-stakes multi-man bout. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan believes Allin's elimination is "one of the coolest" ones in pro wrestling:

One fan thinks Brody King is the perfect heel for Jon Moxley to overcome in his first defense:

John "Doc" Holliday @DocHolliday39 @sizzlereports @JDfromNY206 Brody King is 10-1 in 2022. He's a huge, nasty heel for the babyface champion to overcome. Darby on the other hand has been 50/50 booked in singles since December. Sorry dude. Wholeheartedly disagree @sizzlereports @JDfromNY206 Brody King is 10-1 in 2022. He's a huge, nasty heel for the babyface champion to overcome. Darby on the other hand has been 50/50 booked in singles since December. Sorry dude. Wholeheartedly disagree

Another fan believes that King is not going to win the interim AEW World Championship against Moxley:

Other reactions include:

stevie @lxnglsh moxley vs brody king sounds godly moxley vs brody king sounds godly

Tommy Smith @TommySmith1515 YO BRODY KING CHALLENGING FOR THE AEW TITLE?! I’m here for it!! YO BRODY KING CHALLENGING FOR THE AEW TITLE?! I’m here for it!!

𝐵𝓇𝓎𝒸𝑒 🌖 @pirateclappedd Brody King you are a madman that Darby elimination was crazyyy Brody King you are a madman that Darby elimination was crazyyy

Xavier Lysaght @Xman8196 It's pretty cool that Brody King finally gets a spotlight match It's pretty cool that Brody King finally gets a spotlight match

Pastamaniac @Pastabreaddood Brody King in Kayfabe makes alot of sense winning the Royal Rampage #AEWRampage Brody King in Kayfabe makes alot of sense winning the Royal Rampage #AEWRampage

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

What went down in the first-ever AEW Royal Rampage?

This Friday's show kicked off with the 20-man battle royal to determine the number one contender for the interim world championship.

The action took place across two rings, red and blue. Hangman Page and Powerhouse started the match in the red squared circle, while Darby Allin and Tony Nese clashed in the blue ring. The latter was the first to be eliminated from the bout.

Rush made his in-ring debut for the company and had a back-and-forth with Penta Oscuro.

Towards the end of the match, Brody King eliminated former world champion Hangman Page, from the red ring, while Darby Allin outlasted The Butcher and The Blade from the blue squared circle.

King immediately went after Allin and hit a powerbomb. The latter fought back and sent the House of Black member to the apron. However, Brody King lifted Darby Allin over the top rope, put him in a sleeper hold, and eliminated him.

Jon Moxley will defend his title on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether the other members of Blackpool Combat Club and House of Black confront each other on the night.

