"WWE got ya in shambles, Triple H effect" - Twitter explodes with mixed reactions over which is the most exciting upcoming event between Clash at the Castle and All Out

The competition between AEW and WWE has seemingly reached a fever pitch, as both Clash at the Castle and All-Out are scheduled to air this weekend.

AEW's inception in 2019 created a bigger ripple in the pro-wrestling pool than previously expected. With established veterans like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan was able to build a legitimate competitor for WWE.

Fast-forward 3 years, AEW now has a star-studded roster consisting of the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. The All Elite fanbase is larger than ever, giving stiff competition to Stephanie McMahon's company.

However, the recent rise of Triple H to the head position of Creative Control has certainly resulted in changes. With many wrestling fans excited about the new direction for the Stamford-based company, AEW seemingly has a lot of work on its hands.

Furthermore, the Clash at the Castle and All Out shows are scheduled to air on 3rd and 4th september respectively. This has Twitter blowing up with mixed reactions, arguing about which event will be superior.

Many fans believe that AEW has come a long way, and their card is more exciting for the upcoming event.

Billiam Bixby @skeetaboo2002 @RealJackCassidy It’s a good card but all out got the better card right now over this and clash at the castle( I think that’s the name of the show) @RealJackCassidy It’s a good card but all out got the better card right now over this and clash at the castle( I think that’s the name of the show)

Dominique @adams_domo With Clash at the Castle AND World's Collide stacking their cards up, All Out got their work cut out. Just saying. With Clash at the Castle AND World's Collide stacking their cards up, All Out got their work cut out. Just saying.

However, a majority of Twitter users believe WWE has the upper hand.

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma Honestly I’m more hyped up about Clash than All Out Honestly I’m more hyped up about Clash than All Out 😅😅

Mick Motherwell @mick_motherwell @WrestlingDaft Atmosphere alone are castle will be worth the watch @WrestlingDaft Atmosphere alone are castle will be worth the watch

Zayan Mir @ZayanZurEnArrh The build for Clash at the Castle has been astronomically better than the build to All Out Imo The build for Clash at the Castle has been astronomically better than the build to All Out Imo

Furthermore, a few comments also indicate that both the shows are worth a watch.

QuizziGUILE One @QuizzicalOne NXT finding their way back.

AEW, problems, blemishes and all, forge forward to All Out.

Clash at the Castle looking like a choice card.



It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. Don’t let haters tell you otherwise. NXT finding their way back.AEW, problems, blemishes and all, forge forward to All Out.Clash at the Castle looking like a choice card.It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. Don’t let haters tell you otherwise.

WWEBNRL @WWEBNRL Seriously what a great weekend of pro wrestling. Clash at the Castle, NXT World's Collide and AEW All Out? Good thing I have a three day weekend! Seriously what a great weekend of pro wrestling. Clash at the Castle, NXT World's Collide and AEW All Out? Good thing I have a three day weekend!

Wrestling fans will have a lot to look forward to this week, with back-to-back Premium Live Events on the schedule.

Both WWE and AEW have stacked cards for their respective shows

The competition between the two brands has pushed them to bring out the best in themselves, resulting in an impressive card of matches scheduled for next week.

The biggest attraction at Clash at the Castle is arguably Roman Reings being challenged by Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, Chris Jericho will be facing Bryan Danielson at All Out.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

AEW Trios Championship Finals

Casino Ladder match 🪜

Starks vs Hobbs

Jade vs Athena

Storm vs Baker vs Hayter vs Shida

Danielson vs Jericho

Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage

Lee & Swerve vs The Acclaimed

Wardlow & FTR vs Lethal & MCMG

#AEWAllOut The current card for AEW All Out:AEW Trios Championship FinalsCasino Ladder match 🪜Starks vs HobbsJade vs AthenaStorm vs Baker vs Hayter vs ShidaDanielson vs JerichoJungle Boy vs Christian CageLee & Swerve vs The AcclaimedWardlow & FTR vs Lethal & MCMG The current card for AEW All Out:AEW Trios Championship FinalsCasino Ladder match 🪜Starks vs HobbsJade vs AthenaStorm vs Baker vs Hayter vs ShidaDanielson vs JerichoJungle Boy vs Christian CageLee & Swerve vs The AcclaimedWardlow & FTR vs Lethal & MCMG#AEWAllOut https://t.co/BlY9XYt5jh

It remains to be seen who will emerge on top in the upcoming matches.

Which pay-per-view seems more attractive to you? Sound off in the comments!

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe