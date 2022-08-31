"WWE got ya in shambles, Triple H effect" - Twitter explodes with mixed reactions over which is the most exciting upcoming event between Clash at the Castle and All Out

The competition between AEW and WWE has seemingly reached a fever pitch, as both Clash at the Castle and All-Out are scheduled to air this weekend.
AEW's inception in 2019 created a bigger ripple in the pro-wrestling pool than previously expected. With established veterans like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan was able to build a legitimate competitor for WWE.
Fast-forward 3 years, AEW now has a star-studded roster consisting of the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. The All Elite fanbase is larger than ever, giving stiff competition to Stephanie McMahon's company.
However, the recent rise of Triple H to the head position of Creative Control has certainly resulted in changes. With many wrestling fans excited about the new direction for the Stamford-based company, AEW seemingly has a lot of work on its hands.
Furthermore, the Clash at the Castle and All Out shows are scheduled to air on 3rd and 4th september respectively. This has Twitter blowing up with mixed reactions, arguing about which event will be superior.
Many fans believe that AEW has come a long way, and their card is more exciting for the upcoming event.
However, a majority of Twitter users believe WWE has the upper hand.
Furthermore, a few comments also indicate that both the shows are worth a watch.
Wrestling fans will have a lot to look forward to this week, with back-to-back Premium Live Events on the schedule.
Both WWE and AEW have stacked cards for their respective shows
The competition between the two brands has pushed them to bring out the best in themselves, resulting in an impressive card of matches scheduled for next week.
The biggest attraction at Clash at the Castle is arguably Roman Reings being challenged by Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, Chris Jericho will be facing Bryan Danielson at All Out.
It remains to be seen who will emerge on top in the upcoming matches.
