"WWE got ya in shambles, Triple H effect" - Twitter explodes with mixed reactions over which is the most exciting upcoming event between Clash at the Castle and All Out

The pro-wrestling world has a lot to look forward to next week!
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Aug 31, 2022 04:03 PM IST

The competition between AEW and WWE has seemingly reached a fever pitch, as both Clash at the Castle and All-Out are scheduled to air this weekend.

AEW's inception in 2019 created a bigger ripple in the pro-wrestling pool than previously expected. With established veterans like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan was able to build a legitimate competitor for WWE.

Fast-forward 3 years, AEW now has a star-studded roster consisting of the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. The All Elite fanbase is larger than ever, giving stiff competition to Stephanie McMahon's company.

However, the recent rise of Triple H to the head position of Creative Control has certainly resulted in changes. With many wrestling fans excited about the new direction for the Stamford-based company, AEW seemingly has a lot of work on its hands.

Furthermore, the Clash at the Castle and All Out shows are scheduled to air on 3rd and 4th september respectively. This has Twitter blowing up with mixed reactions, arguing about which event will be superior.

Many fans believe that AEW has come a long way, and their card is more exciting for the upcoming event.

@RealJackCassidy It’s a good card but all out got the better card right now over this and clash at the castle( I think that’s the name of the show)
@WrestlingDaft The answer is always 'anything AEW does'
With Clash at the Castle AND World's Collide stacking their cards up, All Out got their work cut out. Just saying.

However, a majority of Twitter users believe WWE has the upper hand.

@TonyKhan @AEWonTV Bro WWE got ya in shambles Triple H effect All Out looks weak af
Honestly I’m more hyped up about Clash than All Out 😅😅
@WrestlingDaft Atmosphere alone are castle will be worth the watch
Bruh Worlds Collide and Clash both look better than All Out #WWENXT
The build for Clash at the Castle has been astronomically better than the build to All Out Imo
@WrestlingDaft Definitely #WWECastle

Furthermore, a few comments also indicate that both the shows are worth a watch.

NXT finding their way back.AEW, problems, blemishes and all, forge forward to All Out.Clash at the Castle looking like a choice card.It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. Don’t let haters tell you otherwise.
Seriously what a great weekend of pro wrestling. Clash at the Castle, NXT World's Collide and AEW All Out? Good thing I have a three day weekend!

Wrestling fans will have a lot to look forward to this week, with back-to-back Premium Live Events on the schedule.

Both WWE and AEW have stacked cards for their respective shows

The competition between the two brands has pushed them to bring out the best in themselves, resulting in an impressive card of matches scheduled for next week.

The biggest attraction at Clash at the Castle is arguably Roman Reings being challenged by Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, Chris Jericho will be facing Bryan Danielson at All Out.

The current card for AEW All Out:AEW Trios Championship FinalsCasino Ladder match 🪜Starks vs HobbsJade vs AthenaStorm vs Baker vs Hayter vs ShidaDanielson vs JerichoJungle Boy vs Christian CageLee & Swerve vs The AcclaimedWardlow & FTR vs Lethal & MCMG#AEWAllOut https://t.co/BlY9XYt5jh

It remains to be seen who will emerge on top in the upcoming matches.

Which pay-per-view seems more attractive to you? Sound off in the comments!

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
