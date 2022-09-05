"Completely channeling his inner John Cena" - Twitter explodes to popular AEW star referencing WWE legend's iconic spot during match at All Out

The wrestling world was shocked tonight at All Out as AEW star Max Caster executed John Cena's signature move on Keith Lee.

Tonight's pay-per-view featured Swerve in Our Glory going up against The Acclaimed, with the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line. With the caliber of both the teams being no surprise, the match turned out to be a banger.

While both teams had moments of supremacy over the other, one particular spot stunned fans. Max Caster, displaying his incredible strength, picked up Keith Lee fully off the ground to execute John Cena's Attitude Adjustment.

The picture-perfect maneuver caused a barrage of reactions on Twitter, as fans praised the Acclaimed member for his in-ring skills.

Check out some of the reactions below:

. @WrestleGlobal Max Caster is channeling his inner John Cena #AEWAllOut Max Caster is channeling his inner John Cena #AEWAllOut

Eshan @Eshan890

#AEWAllOut #ALLOUT Max Caster really took the Cena comparisons to heart (he isn't like Cena) and AA'd Keith Lee Max Caster really took the Cena comparisons to heart (he isn't like Cena) and AA'd Keith Lee#AEWAllOut #ALLOUT

Liam Jenkins @LiamJenkinsPSN Max Caster doing his finest John Cena and big show impression Max Caster doing his finest John Cena and big show impression

Beef Jefferson @MurderDad69 "Max Caster is the new John Cena." "Max Caster is the new John Cena."

Holyshirt @holyshirt93 @WrestleBanana I literally yelled now thats a john cena moment if i have scene one @WrestleBanana I literally yelled now thats a john cena moment if i have scene one

Despite their best efforts, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were unable to pick up the win as Swerve in Our Glory executed their signature move from the turnbuckle, leading to a pinfall.

Do you think the Acclaimed should have won the titles tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

