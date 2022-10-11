"Triple H built his own Forbidden Door?" - Twitter explodes with predictions to current champion in major promotion returning to WWE RAW following Extreme Rules 

Fans believe Triple H followed AEW and opened the forbidden door in WWE.

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June being a spectacle between AEW and NJPW, the pro wrestling world got a glimpse of what collaboration between promotions could mean. The show was a massive success, with tickets in the pre-sale being sold out within 40 minutes.

This had apparently not gone unnoticed by Triple H. As part of the changes he is implementing after his ascension to power in WWE, he has brought back several stars in the brand, like Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano.

Furthermore, the latest edition of RAW saw the Good Brothers appear. It is interesting to note that Karl Anderson of the tag team currently holds the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW.

This effectively means that The Game is open to collaborations with selective other promotions. Twitterverse took notice of this as well, as several posts emerged calling it out.

With NJPW's Twitter handle also retweeting Karl Anderson's appearance on RAW, it remains to be seen if an alliance is in the works between the two promotions.

Do you think there will be an NJPW x WWE collaborative show in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

