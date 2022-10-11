Create

"Triple H built his own Forbidden Door?" - Twitter explodes with predictions to current champion in major promotion returning to WWE RAW following Extreme Rules 

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Oct 11, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Is Triple H planning something big with NJPW?
Is Triple H planning something big with NJPW?

Fans believe Triple H followed AEW and opened the forbidden door in WWE.

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June being a spectacle between AEW and NJPW, the pro wrestling world got a glimpse of what collaboration between promotions could mean. The show was a massive success, with tickets in the pre-sale being sold out within 40 minutes.

This had apparently not gone unnoticed by Triple H. As part of the changes he is implementing after his ascension to power in WWE, he has brought back several stars in the brand, like Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano.

Furthermore, the latest edition of RAW saw the Good Brothers appear. It is interesting to note that Karl Anderson of the tag team currently holds the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW.

This effectively means that The Game is open to collaborations with selective other promotions. Twitterverse took notice of this as well, as several posts emerged calling it out.

kinda crazy that karl anderson is still the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion as he returned to WWE…HHH has opened his own forbidden door. https://t.co/G8jPaXTnE6
So Triple H built his own Forbidden Door? #WWERaw
The real forbidden door? https://t.co/wHrn5pGB5M
The forbidden door has been opened??????? #WWERaw https://t.co/bvEsX1ueqN
The New Japan World accounts retweeting WWE. Wild times
@miggysburner @SeanRossSapp the real forbidden door https://t.co/eLn89dMt6I
@MichaelPastz Karl Anderson is the new forbidden door.
@azucarRoc So has the #ForbiddenDoor been opened between @WWE and @njpwglobal
Wait. WWE opened the forbidden door???
Huh, New Japan retweeting the Good Brothers returning? Are Gallows and Anderson the real Forbidden Door?I'll believe it when I see the NEVER title on WWE TV, but I could see HHH going for it. #WWERaw

With NJPW's Twitter handle also retweeting Karl Anderson's appearance on RAW, it remains to be seen if an alliance is in the works between the two promotions.

Do you think there will be an NJPW x WWE collaborative show in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...