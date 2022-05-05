AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pre-sale tickets sell out instantly

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, is one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year. The two promotions managed to sell out the pre-sale tickets within the first hour of their release.

AEW stars such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Wheeler Yuta have all appeared for NJPW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has also featured Japanese performers like Minoru Suzuki and Jay White on their programming. However, the event will be the first collaborative supershow between the two companies.

The event will occur at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with many fans expecting several dream matches from the show. However, tickets will be hard to get hold of after WrestleTix announced that pre-sale tickets have already sold out.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn't release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue.



They did hold back some sections for the general public on-sale tomorrow. Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn't release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue.They did hold back some sections for the general public on-sale tomorrow. https://t.co/pBa3impsIl

At the time of writing, over 14,000 tickets have been sold, with several tickets being resold in the region for nearly USD 2000. Some parts of the arena have not been put on sale just yet. The general ticket release begins on Friday, May 6th, at 10 am ET.

A sell-out arena would mark the second time AEW have sold out the United Center in Chicago

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be the first one held at the arena since the 2000 edition of Spring Stampede by WCW. It will also be only the third pay-per-view in the arena's history (the first being WWE Summerslam 1994).

However, if All Elite Wrestling manages to sell out the United Center for Forbidden Door, it will mark the second time the company has done so. The first occasion was the August 20th, 2021, edition of Rampage that saw the return of CM Punk.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Sportskeeda Wrestling's @Kevkellam captured this fan footage of #CMPunk 's pro-wrestling return from last night's #AEW Rampage: The First Dance and it tells us how loud the pop for his entrance really was! Sportskeeda Wrestling's @Kevkellam captured this fan footage of #CMPunk's pro-wrestling return from last night's #AEW Rampage: The First Dance and it tells us how loud the pop for his entrance really was! https://t.co/dXAmwaqjnF

Despite not announcing any high-profile matches and Punk's arrival being a rumor at the time that tickets went on sale, the building was jam-packed on the night. It will be interesting to see which dream matches will be featured on the June 26 show.

Edited by Pratik Singh