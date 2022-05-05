AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pre-sale tickets sell out instantly

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, is one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year. The two promotions managed to sell out the pre-sale tickets within the first hour of their release.
AEW stars such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Wheeler Yuta have all appeared for NJPW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has also featured Japanese performers like Minoru Suzuki and Jay White on their programming. However, the event will be the first collaborative supershow between the two companies.
The event will occur at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with many fans expecting several dream matches from the show. However, tickets will be hard to get hold of after WrestleTix announced that pre-sale tickets have already sold out.
At the time of writing, over 14,000 tickets have been sold, with several tickets being resold in the region for nearly USD 2000. Some parts of the arena have not been put on sale just yet. The general ticket release begins on Friday, May 6th, at 10 am ET.
A sell-out arena would mark the second time AEW have sold out the United Center in Chicago
The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be the first one held at the arena since the 2000 edition of Spring Stampede by WCW. It will also be only the third pay-per-view in the arena's history (the first being WWE Summerslam 1994).
However, if All Elite Wrestling manages to sell out the United Center for Forbidden Door, it will mark the second time the company has done so. The first occasion was the August 20th, 2021, edition of Rampage that saw the return of CM Punk.
Despite not announcing any high-profile matches and Punk's arrival being a rumor at the time that tickets went on sale, the building was jam-packed on the night. It will be interesting to see which dream matches will be featured on the June 26 show.
Are you excited for AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section down below,
