6 CM Punk forbidden door matches that are possible with AEW

CM Punk has once again become a popular name in the headlines with the news that he is in talks to return as an in-ring performer. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported yesterday that the former WWE Champion is returning to wrestling for AEW as the likely destination. His association with the second biggest promotion in the business will lead to many dream matches with the stars of today.

In addition to encounters with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes, CM Punk's possible signing with AEW could open up the possibility for matches with other companies as well. All Elite Wrestling have established working relationships with NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling and NWA among others over the past year that create for many tantalizing cross-promotional battles.

With a lot of options out there for CM Punk, it seems like an ideal time to speculate about what his signing with AEW could lead to with the other major promotions in wrestling. In this article, let's look at the six CM Punk forbidden door matches that might be possible with AEW.

#6 CM Punk vs. Nick Aldis (NWA)

The first promotion that AEW started working with was National Wrestling Alliance. Last summer, All Elite Wrestling brought in NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to face AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out 2020. However, many fans questioned if and when the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis would arrive in AEW.

With CM Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling, NWA and Nick Aldis have the opportunity to deliver one of the biggest matches they could imagine. Punk is an old school wrestling fan and definitely has a love for the traditions of the business. The NWA World's Heavyweight Championship has to be one of the oldest titles in wrestling today.

It could be very appealing for CM Punk to compete for the same title that Ric Flair, Harley Race and Lou Thesz once held. Nick Aldis has proven to be a masterful promo and could create magic with an all-time great microphone worker like CM Punk. It would be amazing to see the two men in a promo exchange or in the ring. This would be the best possible matchup for NWA in gaining more fans as well.

