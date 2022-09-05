"It's MJF or Bray Wyatt" - Twitter explodes with predictions on the identity of the 'Joker' in the Casino Royale match at AEW All Out

It is safe to say that AEW left fans curious with the ending to the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

During the closing stages of the match, a group of masked men made their way out to the ring. Shortly afterward, Stoke Hathaway was revealed as the man who unhooked the chip by climbing the ladder.

The Joker finally made his way down to the ring, walking out to Sympathy For The Devil by The Rolling Stones. However, he refused to unmask and reveal his identity.

Fans were left questioning who the masked man was, as Twitter went into a frenzy. Some even suggested that this might've been the highly awaited return of MJF.

#AEWAllOut We'll probably know the Joker at the end of the night, they might attack CM Punk. We'll probably know the Joker at the end of the night, they might attack CM Punk. 👀#AEWAllOut

JustDonny @Drexjr2 @RealJackCassidy Genuinely, if it's not MJF, I can't think of anyone who's valuable enough to sacrifice that match on. Like I'd say Wyatt but the body size makes it obvious it's not him. @RealJackCassidy Genuinely, if it's not MJF, I can't think of anyone who's valuable enough to sacrifice that match on. Like I'd say Wyatt but the body size makes it obvious it's not him.

Sam Murray @CommunityWinger I’m 99.9999999% sure it’s MJF. But what if it is Bray Wyatt after mad weight loss !? God damn it Tony, I’m going to be awake until 5:30am aren’t I !? #ALLOUT I’m 99.9999999% sure it’s MJF. But what if it is Bray Wyatt after mad weight loss !? God damn it Tony, I’m going to be awake until 5:30am aren’t I !? #ALLOUT

MJF has been absent from AEW programming since his controversial promo against Tony Khan that got the wrestling world talking.

Although the consensus was that the mysterious figure was MJF, some fans also speculated that it could be former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda). He has been widely speculated to be making a return to wrestling since his release from the promotion last year.

It remains to be seen if the man behind the mask was indeed The Salt of the Earth or someone else and how it will impact the AEW World Title picture going forward.

