"It's MJF or Bray Wyatt" - Twitter explodes with predictions on the identity of the 'Joker' in the Casino Royale match at AEW All Out

Who could the man behind the mask be?
Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 05, 2022 06:54 AM IST

It is safe to say that AEW left fans curious with the ending to the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

During the closing stages of the match, a group of masked men made their way out to the ring. Shortly afterward, Stoke Hathaway was revealed as the man who unhooked the chip by climbing the ladder.

The Joker finally made his way down to the ring, walking out to Sympathy For The Devil by The Rolling Stones. However, he refused to unmask and reveal his identity.

Fans were left questioning who the masked man was, as Twitter went into a frenzy. Some even suggested that this might've been the highly awaited return of MJF.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

The Joker strikes again! #AEWAllOut #AllOut ➡️ bleacherreport.com/videos/all-eli… 🌍 fite.tv/watch/aew-all-… https://t.co/VXXTAuPgB3
Who do y’all think the Joker is tho? #AEWAllOut https://t.co/8UfMVgHT6L
the joker was over 5ft tall twitter.com/misawaactionfi…
And now... the Joker#aew #aewallout https://t.co/Ui8mwPvjHs
#AEWAllOut The Joker looks like the Magicians Biggest Secrets Revealed guyAlso it's probably MJF. https://t.co/Ji41rQQcoU
We'll probably know the Joker at the end of the night, they might attack CM Punk. 👀#AEWAllOut
@RealJackCassidy Genuinely, if it's not MJF, I can't think of anyone who's valuable enough to sacrifice that match on. Like I'd say Wyatt but the body size makes it obvious it's not him.
#AllOut #AEW It’s MJF or Bray Wyatt.
I’m 99.9999999% sure it’s MJF. But what if it is Bray Wyatt after mad weight loss !? God damn it Tony, I’m going to be awake until 5:30am aren’t I !? #ALLOUT
No sympathy for the devil and good thing @the_MJF doesn't need it! MJF sends #AFO's #TheButcher (@andycomplains) to slaughter @realwardlow - Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/n25jxrJdTT

MJF has been absent from AEW programming since his controversial promo against Tony Khan that got the wrestling world talking.

Although the consensus was that the mysterious figure was MJF, some fans also speculated that it could be former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda). He has been widely speculated to be making a return to wrestling since his release from the promotion last year.

It remains to be seen if the man behind the mask was indeed The Salt of the Earth or someone else and how it will impact the AEW World Title picture going forward.

Who do you think The Joker could be? Let us know in the comments section below.

