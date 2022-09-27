"I’m thinking this is a new (Bray) Wyatt faction" - Twitter explodes with predictions of top AEW star teaming up with former Universal Champion on possible WWE return

The "White Rabbit" teasers have led fans to speculate whether Bray Wyatt and AEW star Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) will team up in WWE.
On RAW and SmackDown, as well as during commercial breaks on Mondays and Fridays shows, WWE has been teasing "The White Rabbit" with music and QR codes.
Given the ingenuity that has gone into hiding his identity, the mystery star has become a hot topic on social media lately. While many fans speculate that it indicates the return of Bray Wyatt, theories of Black being involved have also come up.
Malakai was recently announced to be taking a hiatus from AEW recently. While his official statement indicates that he has not left the company, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating otherwise.
Following this week's RAW, many took to Twitter to speculate whether Bray Wyatt would be joining Malakai Black to form a new team in Triple H's brand.
It remains to be seen when the mystery star will be revealed.
Who do you think the White Rabbit teasers allude to? Sound off in the comments below!
Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.