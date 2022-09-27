"I’m thinking this is a new (Bray) Wyatt faction" - Twitter explodes with predictions of top AEW star teaming up with former Universal Champion on possible WWE return

The "White Rabbit" teasers have led fans to speculate whether Bray Wyatt and AEW star Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) will team up in WWE.

On RAW and SmackDown, as well as during commercial breaks on Mondays and Fridays shows, WWE has been teasing "The White Rabbit" with music and QR codes.

Given the ingenuity that has gone into hiding his identity, the mystery star has become a hot topic on social media lately. While many fans speculate that it indicates the return of Bray Wyatt, theories of Black being involved have also come up.

Malakai was recently announced to be taking a hiatus from AEW recently. While his official statement indicates that he has not left the company, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating otherwise.

Following this week's RAW, many took to Twitter to speculate whether Bray Wyatt would be joining Malakai Black to form a new team in Triple H's brand.

Prin❌e @BecksTheGoat @gavinwainio @WrestleOps Imagine a Aleister Black and Bray Wyatt stable it’ll never happen but imagine @gavinwainio @WrestleOps Imagine a Aleister Black and Bray Wyatt stable it’ll never happen but imagine

Austin Hughey @AustinHughey4



Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! Aleister Black... is he coming back?! Triple H did say its someone we're not talking about... or..Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! #WWERaw Aleister Black... is he coming back?! Triple H did say its someone we're not talking about... or.. Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! #WWERaw

🇦🇺PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 @PBallantine95 Austin Hughey @AustinHughey4



Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! Aleister Black... is he coming back?! Triple H did say its someone we're not talking about... or..Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! #WWERaw Aleister Black... is he coming back?! Triple H did say its someone we're not talking about... or.. Could Aleister possibly be coming with Bray?! #WWERaw How about Aleister Black comes back alone without Bray Wyatt twitter.com/AustinHughey4/… How about Aleister Black comes back alone without Bray Wyatt twitter.com/AustinHughey4/…

Trey @TrickeeTrey @ryansatin I’m thinking this is a new Wyatt faction. Perhaps with Black involved. That would be rad! @ryansatin I’m thinking this is a new Wyatt faction. Perhaps with Black involved. That would be rad!

Christopher Byrne @1YouMadBro @RayonGreenfiel4 Damn so 6 months of white rabbit teasers it’s bray Wyatt 100% but maybe black will join him in the future @RayonGreenfiel4 Damn so 6 months of white rabbit teasers it’s bray Wyatt 100% but maybe black will join him in the future

Rentflixx @Rentflixxxxxxx2 Not that thats a bad thing but we've been hoping for Wyatt and I just find it funny. Maybe a team between Wyatt and Black. Not that thats a bad thing but we've been hoping for Wyatt and I just find it funny. Maybe a team between Wyatt and Black.

SantiagoTheDog @VegaRodriguez13 @wallflowerperry Can't wait for this Aliester black and Bray wyatt faction @wallflowerperry Can't wait for this Aliester black and Bray wyatt faction

It remains to be seen when the mystery star will be revealed.

Who do you think the White Rabbit teasers allude to? Sound off in the comments below!

